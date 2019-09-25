By now, regular readers have noticed the introduction of an Opinion page in our Tuesday edition. We kicked if off Sept. 3, and it marks the first time since 1987 that the Tahlequah Daily Press has printed an editorial page that day of the week.
In 2014-2015, we launched a Monday digital-only edition, which included a "Point-Counterpoint" from two men who have regularly contributed opinions over the years: Fred Gibson and Jonathan Jobe. It came free to "Total Access" subscribers, Unfortunately, staffing and revenue considerations rendered that product defunct, but on Sept. 17, we reintroduced that feature - which we considered to be the highlight of the digital edition - for our new Tuesday Opinion page. Also on the Tuesday Opinion page, for now, are columns by Steve Fair, District 4 Republican Party chair, and Jason Nichols, District 2 Democratic Party chair. While Jobe and Gibson are deliberately taking opposing viewpoints on a given issue each week, Fair and Nichols will independently be presenting opinions from the perspectives of their respective political parties. We still hope to include a column from a local Libertarian.
These writers join what we believe to be an exceptional lineup of columnists on our Opinion pages, as well as some that appear on our Faith, Education, Business & Farm, and Living pages. They offer great value to our subscribers, but we'd like to do more. In addition to the Libertarian column, we're working on getting a general health column, as well as a financial column. We'll consider any suggestions from readers, of course, but the columns do need to be written by the individual with the byline - in other words, they cannot be "canned" columns generated by a company or organization - and they must be willing to adhere to our deadlines and other stipulations. The columns must be topical and not designed to promote a particular business, service or entity, and the writer's submissions must be reliable, not sporadic.
Due to current budget constraints, we cannot pay for columns - and not a week goes by that we don't receive an inquiry from someone wanting to write a column for free. Unfortunately, in most cases, the quality of writing isn't quite up to the standards our readers have come to expect. We're confident that those we have on board now are the "best of the best" when it comes to writing skills, even if certain readers may not agree with their positions.
We're also looking at switching out some of our national columnists, and we'd like help from readers. We use three Washington Post columns - currently, George Will, Mark Thiessen and Dana Milbank - but are open to other columnists from that newspaper. We're looking for one from the left and one from the right, with one of the writers preferably a woman. We want to offer readers the most equitable mix we can. Email your suggestions to Executive Editor Kim Poindexter at kpoindexter@cnhi.com.
Just a reminder that we always welcome new faith news correspondents. And while we have three writers participating in our Wednesday Witness column, we have a slot for one more, since each writer can submit once a month. Inquiries about any of those features can be sent to Assistant Editor Sheri Gourd at sgourd@tahlequahdailypress.com.
We hope readers are enjoying our Tuesday Opinion page, and will weigh in with their comments. Fred Gibson and Jobe are both provocative, and deliberately so. Happy reading!
