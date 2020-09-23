Tahlequah has a temporary mask ordinance, and so do many other cities in Oklahoma and across the country. Officials have reported varying degrees of success in terms of public cooperation, but most areas where citizens comply say they've seen a slowdown in COVID-19 infections.
That could be a coincidence – at least, that's what anti-maskers will say. They may credit warm weather, better diets, or even providence for improved numbers, and occasionally, social distancing. But some folks will resist wearing a mask, no matter what – even if they've had family members or friends who have died from the virus.
The mask issue is almost as volatile as abortion. Emotions run high on both sides, with some anti-maskers ridiculing those who wear face coverings, and militant maskers confronting those with bare faces, with little regard to the possibility these individuals may have legitimate health reasons for eschewing the coverings for mouth and nose.
The hostilities are getting us nowhere as a society. No matter what we think or believe as individuals, and regardless of how other people behave, it all comes down to personal responsibility. If other people are bent on being cavalier about the health of others, those who take COVID-19 seriously simply have to look out for themselves. There's nothing else for it. That means wearing masks, social distancing, and going about life the best way they can.
Police officers here and elsewhere have reported troubling encounters with people who are so adamantly against wearing masks that business owners have had to ask for enforcement. Cops don't like confronting citizens in this way; they are often ambivalent about these ordinances, and they understand that even though the claim that masks are unconstitutional is flagrantly false, enforcing this regulation – or failing to enforce it – is damaging the fabric of communities.
Cops should not have to do this; they have too many other problems on their plates, as anyone keeping up with current events will know. When business owners demand that clients and customers wear masks, they shouldn't have to call the cops to force compliance. It's a waste of resources, and it's not fair to either the cops or the merchants.
It is one of the great ironies of the times that many of the people who hoist the "blue lives matter" banner and loudly tout "law and order" have no qualms about putting officers in these untenable situations. As we've said before, though, cops know a friend when they see one, and despite the noise some folks make on social media about "backing the blue," when they back cops into a corner at the same time, they're not friends.
