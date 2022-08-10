The FBI must think it would collect significant evidence from Mar-a-Lago that former President Donald Trump did something wrong, or the agency would not have put itself in the cross-hairs of Americans who still believe the 2020 election was stolen from their hero.
Trump’s “crime” may have merely been that he took top-secret documents to his mansion rather than the National Archives. And as Trump has suggested more than a few times, he believes himself to be above most laws, by virtue of being president. What’s amazing about this raid is the indignant but sanctimonious reaction some politicians have had – the same hypocritical public servants who squalled like scalded cats when the Justice Department didn’t move quickly enough on Hillary Clinton’s emails.
As most reputable media outlets have said repeatedly, if the evidence shows Hillary did something wrong, she should be punished within the full extent of the law. The same should be true for Trump, Hunter Biden, or the Man in the Moon, if he’s on the taxpayer teat. But raising Cain when law enforcement officials go after a paper trail suggests the naysayers know something’s wrong, but they don’t want to see the proof.
Trump himself wasn’t around, so it’s not like he was thrown to the ground with a knee in his back. It’s not like his “rights” were violated, either; why shouldn’t he be subjected to the same type of intrusion the rest of us would be, given similar circumstances? Wasn’t it just two years ago that he was hailing the folks in blue, suggesting they could do no wrong? Apparently, he’s not going to force his foot into that shoe, even if it does fit perfectly.
Most true conservatives don’t understand how constitutionally ignorant people like Marjorie Taylor Greene got elected by the people of Georgia, but while no metaphorical shoe will see her tootsies, she perpetually has her foot in her mouth; it’s just unfortunate that her oral orifice is big enough for her to blabber around it. She wants the FBI defunded – odd, since she didn’t feel that way about police who were abusing arrestees.
Fox News also has a problem with the “raid,” though it spoiled repeatedly for intensive searches to uncover what it knew to be evidence of Hillary’s criminality. As for Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley’s demands for Attorney General Merrick Garland to resign or face impeachment – the “running man” is a joke for millions of people on social media. People from the Show Me State deserve better.
These politicians, in their zeal to burmish their noses on Trump’s backside, are spinning their own webs of lies. Even former Vice President Mike Pence – the hanging of whom Trump sanctioned as Jan. 6 unfolded – is doing his best to cater to what he believes is his best shot at the White House: Trump’s fan base. Although Pence’s call for “full accounting” from Garland is quite reasonable, the assertion that he “shares the deep concern of millions of Americans over the unprecedented search of the personal residence” of Trump is a laughable gross exaggeration.
Even many in Trump’s base shrug because they think – perhaps correctly – that nothing of significance will be found. Same goes for many “never Trumper” liberals and Republicans. It’s just another day in the seedy life of American politics, and most rational voters have moved on and are hoping for a presidential candidate who is as dynamic and “larger than life” as Trump, but who is more rational, more committed to solving their own problems and the country’s, and who won’t embarrass them on the world stage.
It’s just a shame so many in the running don’t care as much about traditional conservative values as they care about the cult of personality. Voters should remember that in November.
