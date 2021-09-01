The congressman for Oklahoma’s 2nd District garnered much attention this week after attempting an unauthorized evacuation of five U.S. citizens from the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
Rep. Markwayne Mullin, a Republican, was reportedly planning to hire a helicopter to rescue a woman and her four children from Afghanistan as the U.S. withdrew its remaining troops from the country this week. But Mullin was denied entry by U.S. embassy officials in Tajikistan when he tried to skirt the rules by transporting an unknown large sum of cash. It’s unclear what the cash was to be used for, or from whence it came.
While to some, Mullin's actions may be seen as a heroic effort to save fellow Americans, others view it as an attempt to curry favor among Republicans and opponents of President Joe Biden. Whether the rescue attempt was genuine or a public relations stunt, the whole story sounds like a bad plot for an action film, wherein the trailer features a deep-voiced Don LaFontaine who describes how "in a world where a White House administration has left Americans behind in a war-torn country, it’s up to one man to bring them home." A series of action shots of Mullin descending from a helicopter and walking away from cinematic explosions would surely follow, ending in a clip of his carrying four babies and their mother on his shoulders to safety.
Mullin has consistently tried to lay the blame of the U.S.’s evacuation effort from Afghanistan on President Biden. But four administrations – including Biden’s – have held the office of the White House since the U.S. first entered Afghanistan. While each president over the past 20 years could take the rap for America’s handling of the situation, it was President George W. Bush who authorized the military to invade Afghanistan. It could be argued the U.S. should have never sent troops to the country in the first place, which seems fair now that control has been returned to the Taliban.
Pointing fingers at who is responsible seems trivial at this point, though. As one local veteran who served in Afghanistan recently told the Daily Press, not all of the country’s citizens see the Taliban as Americans do. Before the military organization rose to power in the 1990s, its members helped oust Soviet forces with the assistance of the CIA and Pakistani intelligence services. The Taliban then brought law and order – while cruel and repressive, especially for women – to the country. And as the vet said, anti-West sentiment runs deep through the Middle East. It’s a cultural difference the U.S. is unlikely to overcome anytime soon.
Perhaps Mullin’s brazen effort to evacuate Americans was bonafide – albeit extremely dangerous, unsanctioned, and concerning for U.S. officials. But the issues in Afghanistan as a whole go far beyond partisan politics. And for the congressman to try coming across as a hero while also reprimanding one of four responsible administrations seems disingenuous, at best.
Neither Mullin nor any other elected official can simply do as he pleases, and then erupt in rage at those in authority who try to interfere. The sooner rogue elements in Congress figure out that they answer to the American people as a whole, rather than a select group of admirers or their own self interests, the better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.