The extremism that has infected U.S. politics over the past few years may seem like the right path for those who follow it, but for "Middle America," it's not going down so well.
Perhaps plural "paths" would be a better description, because extremism is found on both the left and the right. And it is rooted in disdain for and suspicion of those who think differently. Paradoxically, extremists think anyone who wants the same rights they already enjoy are, themselves, extremists.
An example of leftist extremism – from the standpoint of Middle America – would be "The Squad." This group consists of six Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives. It started out as a foursome, but has expanded to include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (better known as AOC), Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush. The latter is from Missouri, which proves radical schools of thought can come from all quarters, but this half-dozen – all under 50 – are considered the most left-wing members of Congress. They advocate Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and other programs that cause a collective shudder among moderate Democrats, because there seems to be no end to the taxpayer dollars they're willing to expend.
On the other side of the spectrum are adherents of rightest extremism. Democrats and moderate Republicans call them the "No Caucus," because they eschew any bipartisan activity. Some have posted material on social media that could be viewed as threats against their opponents. This bunch is bigger than the lefty lot, but the most high profile – for the purpose of equal measure – are Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andy Harris, Lauren Boebert, Andy Biggs and Thomas Massie. While some of them are known for dissing any Democrat, regardless of voting record, Greene and Boebert are most infamous for their embarrassing tendency to pass debunked conspiracy theories.
Back in the 1980s, about 85 percent of Cherokee Countians were registered Democrats. But the vast majority were "conservative" Democrats; they were big supporters of the Second Amendment, and for most, politics was rooted in faith traditions. Although there are still more registered Democrats in Cherokee County than Republicans, the gap has closed exponentially – and recent crossovers have said they abandoned the Democratic Party because of people like AOC and her friends. On the other hand, some folks boldly state they are Republicans precisely because of people like Greene – or more accurately, President Trump. They like the fact that he "tells it like it is," even though others may object to "how it is." They see themselves as having something in common with Trump – a rough way of speaking, or an apparent devil-may-care attitude in terms of open expression.
Middle America voters, while they may wrinkle their noses more at one group than the other, generally would avoid either group if possible. If they weren't afraid to speak openly about their feelings – and most aren't – they'd admit neither one represents them, and that in one way or another, both "The Squad" and the "No Caucus" do harm to their respective parties. They believe the country is headed in the wrong direction – perhaps two wrong directions.
If both parties don't become more tolerant of those who think differently, and make a concerted effort to work in bipartisan fashion, they can expect the Libertarian Party – and also independent voter enclaves – to grow by leaps and bounds. And some would say a head toward a more parliamentarian system is not a bad thing.
