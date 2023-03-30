In response to the most recent school shooting, a right-wing pundit went apoplectic on social media, again pitching the notion of elementary classrooms bristling with firearms. The only cure for gun violence is more guns, he squalled, apparently on the verge of an aneurysm.
It's an idiotic response, and one that would make no sense to the Framers, whose intent in writing the Second Amendment was to prevent tyranny imposed by the same government that is now trying to arm everyone capable of lifting a pistol. The goons peopling various capitol buildings across the country don't seem to worry that a heavily armed population might suddenly turn on them, although that almost happened on Jan. 6, 2021. They're more worried about losing their lobster dinners, massages, manicures, limo rides, and hot dates courtesy of the NRA.
No one wants to take away guns from law-abiding, responsible Americans. Let's repeat that, in all caps, for those inclined to misrepresent this fact: NO ONE WANTS TO TAKE GUNS FROM LAW-ABIDING, RESPONSIBLE AMERICANS. That's a lie fomented by the same extremists who worship at the altar of the NRA. But reasonable efforts to avoid arming criminals, the seriously mentally unstable, and children, can and must be made. The right to blast away at other humans over any petty grievance should not supersede the rights of those other humans to enjoy life without the constant fear of losing their lives to gun violence.
It won't matter. The electorate seems determined to keep voting in lunatics who are all too happy to ban certain books, tell people which restrooms they can use, and prohibit discussion of human biology in public spaces. Our basic First Amendment rights are being stripped at an alarming rate, yet we're worried some psychopath won't be able to pick up a semiautomatic at the nearest pawn shop?
Perhaps the most offensive behavior in the aftermath of the Nashville tragedy was the eagerness of Donald Trump Jr. and Georgia Sen. Marjorie Taylor Greene to blame the transgender community. Apparently the now-dead shooter was transgender, but although 99% of the earlier evildoers were white - and apparently cisgender, straight males - any media making that accurate observation were demonized as "woke," or worse.
But those two national embarrassments may just be overshadowed by Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, who correctly admitted that Congress is "not gonna fix" the problem. He instead called on "Christian ministers and our people of faith" to take care of it. Doesn't this clueless man realize most of us have been earnestly praying for years and years that the mass killings would end? Doesn't it occur to these intellectual giants that the Creator might be subtly pushing us to take action ourselves? After all, doesn't Scripture say God's people have "free will"?
The final irony is the widespread ignorance of constitutional rights. Gun crusaders deem the Second Amendment sacred because it guarantees us all the right to own any gun that comes off the assembly line. Yet most of those same fist-pumpers disdain "the press," whose existence is guaranteed by the amendment preceding the only one they care about.
The best way to change the awful culture overtaking this country is to get rid of not necessarily the guns, but the awful politicians. And we don't seem to be ready to do that.
