Many rational people find it puzzling that so many others have lost the ability to admit they’re wrong – or that they slandered another person, group, corporation or institution.
The worst lie tainting America right now insists Joe Biden stole the election from Donald Trump. It doesn’t matter that dozens of judges, including the Supreme Court, have been presented not one scintilla of evidence to prove this false claim. Trump loyalists simply cannot acknowledge that more people voted against him than for him. But setting that aside, there are many smaller lies that continue to pick at the scab that might otherwise help heal us from this contentious election cycle. Hypocrisy is a growing problem, but so are false allegations of hypocrisy against folks who played it straight down the line.
The ride at the U.S. Capitol, and the ensuing aftermath, continues to be used by miscreants on both side of the political aisle to serve their own purposes. Ardent Trump supporters – calling them "ardent conservatives" would be missing the mark – engage in a series of “what-abouts” to excuse the violence. Their rallying cry is, “What about Portland?” They point out the irony that while the mainstream media is condemning what happened in Washington, D.C., that same media seems to be ignoring the mayhem and madness in Oregon.
Problem is, Portland is a dog whistle issue – a false talking point for those who have no better defense against anarchy than to claim the left is engaging in the same sins. This false flag is much like the rants against Hillary Clinton that could be encapsulated into the phrase “but her emails!”
Saying that people of goodwill, and competent members of the press, have failed to condemn the riots in Portland is an outrageous lie. The denunciation has been loud, clear and sustained. It’s just that those on the right who are continuing to obsess over Portland don't notice when the media and their moderate-to-left friends join in the cacophony. Nor do they want to hear it, because it does not conform to their false narrative about perceived enemies.
Let’s be clear: No one is justifying the attacks on people and property in Portland. Those perpetrating it, whoever they are, are repugnant and should be chunked unceremoniously behind bars. The reason the D.C. riot is getting more attention is because it happened at the nation's Capitol – the very heart of our democracy. So both symbolically and in terms of widespread interest, the insurrection in D.C. is a much bigger issue for a much larger swath of the U.S. population.
An apt comparison would be the continued anger over the deaths of the diplomats in Benghazi, which still trails Clinton like a nasty steamer of toilet paper eternally stuck to her shoe. The math is simple: If Clinton, through negligence, ineptitude or pride, bears the burden for these lost lives, then Trump, through those same flaws, must shoulder some of the blame for the deaths of 431,000 and counting to COVID-19. After all, neither one wielded the “weapon” that took the lives. But then again, neither did Charles Manson.
Americans need to stop saying “butter emails” and deflecting from D.C. with Portland, unless they live in Oregon, and they need to shut up about inconsequential matters like private email accounts, which were used by every adult Trump child, as a chorus of crickets continued to sing amongst the base.
Lies may be an overarching problem, but hypocrisy is even worse. That sorry trait has to be set aside before we will start listening to one another again.
