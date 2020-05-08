The explosive growth of the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page - especially during the pandemic - has brought with it some complications. When you have 29,650 followers, there's bound to be discord and attempts at disinformation. And it goes without saying that while many followers are in Cherokee County, others are elsewhere, though they may have roots or relatives here.
With the pandemic still here, and anxiety high, it's worth a reminder that TDP and others have standards for posting. Those aren't necessarily shared with other media, even sister newspapers. However, those with large followings like ours generally establish policies to encourage participation, rather than descending into a free-for-all most rational folks avoid.
TDP's policy statement can be found on the right, near the top of our home Facebook page, under the label "Our Story." We urge everyone who follows us to read this. It seems extensive, but many "rules" are common sense and are designed with legal issues in mind. Newspapers are bound by civil laws that preclude them from committing libel, defamation of character, or invasion of privacy. These laws are nuanced and complicated, but we try to ensure that our respondents also adhere to them. Private businesses can set "community standards" and prohibit personal attacks. Think of it this way: We don't allow letter writers or columnists to curse a blue streak on our print pages, so why would we allow it on other forums?
The TDP filter is set to its highest level, so the "f-bomb" and other such language are automatically hidden. We are a family newspaper and want everyone to feel comfortable. We do not allow personal attacks, though we encourage lively discussion and dissent. We remove allegations of criminal behavior that have not been proved, and we strike comments that reveal personal information that violates privacy standards, including HIPAA laws. Repeat offenders will be banned.
To keep content relevant, we don't allow comments unrelated to the post at hand; copying and pasting of comments on posts; or the use of memes and flyers not of our own making. Most don't appear correctly, and many people complain they can't "read" them. We will share material that is newsworthy upon request through private messenger, and despite the immense volume of our PMs, we try to answer every one as quickly as possible. All items requested for posting must be in text form, though we also post original photographs.
Here are some items we will not repost, because they aren't "news"; they cannot readily be verified; or they are better addressed on another forum: requests for contributions to personal campaigns, including GoFundMe accounts; items of a commercial nature, from for-profit entities; items promoting or attacking political candidates; submissions about lost pets or "ads" giving away pets; items of a lost-and-found nature, or reward offers for lost or stolen property; requests to help find relatives, friends or others; obituaries, wedding, birth, birthday, anniversary or engagement announcements; cards of thanks; letters to the editor; notices of garage and-or yard sales, or any private event, unless proceeds will go to charity; and missing persons notices or photos unless a report has been filed with law enforcement authorities.
If you have questions, just PM us. We're there to help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.