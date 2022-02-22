Anytime an opportunity presents itself for citizens to familiarize themselves with the election process, they should seize it. That type of involvement can reveal how politicians, for their own reasons, try to besmirch the system – one that is populated with decent, honest folks who care about democracy.
Earlier this week, Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said she can never have too many precinct officials ready to process the thousands of ballots cast during every cycle. It was a question worth asking, because word on the street suggested she was having trouble filling these slots – and that was true.
The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly curtailed such activities for many people; it's just not the risk for them. That's true even for some who, as Rozell put it, are "passionate about voting and our civil rights." Tulsa County officials had said they might not have enough precinct workers for school board primaries and special elections.
Locally, precautions have been taken for those who are concerned about infection. There are glass partitions, PPE, and routine cleaning to protect poll workers. And if a precinct official doesn't feel like working one election, there's always next time. Working an election makes for a long day – sometimes around 14 hours – but it's worth it for many. Workers must be 18 and registered voters in Cherokee County, and they'll get paid for their efforts.
The judges and clerks receive $100 a day, while inspectors are paid $110. Precinct official groups get together to coordinate lunch and snacks, and according to Rozell, they usually have a good time. And before they dive in, they'll be trained, for which they'll get paid $35. After that, they're certified to work for two years, and then they'll need more training.
Rozell stressed that while everyone is partisan to some degree, that cannot manifest itself at the polls. It's not a place for campaigning for favored candidates; law prohibits that. In some counties, people have tried to use precinct voting places to leverage their views, and they always get caught.
But views are important, and serving as a precinct worker can be illuminating for those who may have voted, but without much knowledge about what they're doing – or for those who haven't voted, out of apathy. Too many people believe the rhetoric being spouted by politicians – always those on the losing end, it goes without saying – that elections are rigged or crooked, or in most recent history, "stolen" from the rightful winner.
Those are lies, especially in Oklahoma. Despite the state's low standing in just about every other criteria, it's got one of the best election systems in the country – if not the very best. Those who have an opportunity to observe the workings first-hand will quickly realize that it's not the elections that are dishonest; it's the politicians who claim they are.
Why not check it out? Call Rozell and her staff at 918-456-2261.
