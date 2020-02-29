Just because the law allows elected officials to exert certain privileges doesn't mean doing so is morally correct. U.S. presidents who have used their ability to pardon federally convicted felons to reward high-profile supporters, or to thumb their noses at their predecessors, ought to rethink their strategy.
The ability to pardon criminals is granted under Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution. When the president offers clemency, the verdict is set aside. Acceptance of the pardon doesn't mean the person is innocent, just that he has been forgiven, and has taken responsibility for his crime. The pardon shows mercy, especially if the conviction is deemed by the president to be flawed, or a product of political maneuverings - or if the president wants to show clemency for someone he feels has been punished enough and is truly repentant.
The process can be convuluted; a sentence can be suspended, remitted or commuted. In fact, a president can pardon a person before he's even convicted of a crime. That happened in the case of President Richard Nixon, who was pardoned by his successor, Gerald Ford. Nixon had indeed been impeached, but had not been charged with a crime.
Some presidents have aggressively used this ability. In addition to Nixon, Ford pardoned 381 other people in his two years. Jimmy Carter followed with 534 in four years. Ronald Reagan granted 393 in eight years, and George H.W. Bush signed off on 74 in his four years. Bill Clinton issued 396 pardons in eight years, and George W. Bush gave 189 in eight years. It's important to note many petitions are denied, and others are pending, either active or static. Misinformation is widely circulated about Barack Obama's attitude toward pardons, likely because he received far more requests than almost all his predecessors. A total of 3,395 asked for pardons, while a whopping 33,149 wanted commutation. Obama pardoned 212 and commuted 1,715 sentences.
President Donald Trump has been in the spotlight for a recent spate of pardons and commutations that brought his total to 33, many of them notorious.
Among the names deemed most offensive by a large swath of the public were Joseph M. Arapaio, former sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, known for numerous civil rights violations; Scooter Libby, one of Nixon's Watergate break-in artists; and former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, noted for corruption scandals. Interestingly, Blagojevich is a Democrat, but Trump commended him for his political support - which suggests motives that weren't entirely pure.
Now, speculation revolves around Harvey Weinstein, a former film producer convicted of sex crimes. Weinstein was known to have rubbed elbows with Trump, Clinton and many other powerful people, as was Jeffrey Epstein, who supposedly killed himself in prison.
Trump has said he never liked Weinstein - and who would? - but the public can be forgiven for wondering if Trump would shrewdly gauge the effects of giving him a pass. It's a foregone conclusion his base wouldn't care, and though his detractors would, they were never going to be fans of the president, anyway.
The problem with this presidential privilege is that it's a slap in the face of the law enforcement community. In each of the thousands of convictions magically waved away by the presidential wand, officers put in countless hours to bring the offenders to justice.
Any president who views the pardon as a tool for personal advantage should ponder the disrespect that action suggests toward law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges, and juries.
Congress should consider rethinking the parameters - if such a thing is possible - and voters should hold accountable any president who turns loose upon society a dangerous predator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.