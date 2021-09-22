Reader participation is at the core of a small newspaper's identity. Not only do staffers gather and produce news items they deem worthy of attention, but they also want readers to contribute.
While staffs at metropolitan newspapers decide what's fit to print, community newspapers invite suggestions, and welcome press releases. We publish news about garden clubs, faith groups, civic organizations, honor rolls, students of the month, business promotions, and well-deserved awards. The Tahlequah Daily Press embraces the concept of "community journalism."
With social media, that phrase has taken on new meaning, and in some quarters, a sinister one. To some, it means saying whatever the so-called "journalist" wants to say, so the writing tends to be rife with opinion, rather than objective information. Readers can always tell when writers lean toward personal viewpoint rather than basic information; such writers use a plethora of adjectives, especially superlatives. Traditional journalists rely on action verbs – and under ideal circumstances, active tense – to keep readers engaged.
Over the past few years, press releases from certain politicians have become little more than attempts to sell themselves to the public, while lambasting perceived opponents. Last week, for instance, TDP received something like this: "Senator X regrets he will not be at the Podunk bean dinner Saturday night, due to his noble efforts to stop the evil President Y from destroying this country." That's only a slight exaggeration. Rather than informing constituents of what's been going on in Congress or at the statehouse with an impassive voice, politicians have taken to sending out missives that are little more than personal attacks, woven with disinformation.
But while "the press" may use bits of these "releases" as part of other pieces, no reputable publication is using them in their entirety, except as personal columns. Even then, readers are often taken aback by the extreme partisan nature of these screeds. There is no hint of goodwill or concern for constituents, but rather self-promotion of the type that should be published only in paid advertising space. These – and a few other types of press releases – will be rejected, but others are appreciated. Readers know which politicians are interested in addressing their concerns; they're the ones who return phone calls and answer questions from the media.
TDP has taken a few complaints in recent months from readers who say they send in press releases, but they never got published. For this, we apologize – and we urge you to try again. Our email accounts blacklist certain domains – like Yahoo, for example – because of the need to tamp down companywide viruses. It's also possible, due to staffing issues, that we missed a few things. But we are redoubling our commitment to publish all worthy material.
Email your press releases to news@tahlequahdailypress.com. Always include a phone number, because although we will do our best to present your material in readable format, we may need more information or clarification. We generally publish within just a few days, but we take "short fuses" into account. Call us if you don't see it soon, and if you want it on social media, let us know and we will try. Send photos as jpegs (.JPG). Identify everyone left to right, front row to back. Unless the photo is of a large group of people milling about, we require names.
If you have a newsworthy event we might want to staff, and we have enough advance notice, we'll try. We don't typically cover ribbon-cuttings or check presentations, but rely on those involved to send us the information. Events that are somewhat unique, and are of general interest to the community at-large, are of interest to us, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.