A surprising number of Tahlequah residents appear to be uncomfortable with mayors meeting privately, one on one, with each of the four city councilors. Some suggested that doing so would violate the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act, and with the shady antics going on at the state and national level, few would want their hometowns to go the same way.
Tahlequah's current mayor isn't the first to hold private meetings with councilors; that's been going on at least since the mid-'80s. In fact, during that decade, a mayor and all four councilors were caught enjoying burgers at Braum's. That constitutes a "quorum" by any standard, even according to Tahlequah's "city charter" form of government.
Legal experts on the OOMA generally agree that an aldermanic form of government gives some officials latitude to more or less "make it up as they go along." A mayor, under that system, isn't counted when determining a quorum. But as one attorney pointed out, if half of a city council - two people - met with the mayor, they could be holding discussions with what could be the tie-breaking vote on serious matters. That, at least, would constitute a conflict of interest.
Meeting individually with councilors, one at a time, doesn't seem to be a legal problem, but it looks a little suspicious, many people said. And it was nothing personal - they just feel officials should avoid any appearance of impropriety. It's not always easy. At a Chamber banquet, for example, all city officials might well be in attendance. Are they to avoid running into each other or exchanging pleasantries to keep tongues from wagging?
It might not be the ideal situation, but there's nothing "illegal" going on. It will be interesting to see - if local voters decide to have two councilors for each of the four wards - if private discussions can then be held. It would be almost impossible to avoid scrutiny if three councilors, plus the mayor, were seen somewhere together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.