Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total sleet accumulations of less than one quarter inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of light freezing drizzle are expected tonight. Sleet showers mixed with freezing rain are then anticipated during the day Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. &&