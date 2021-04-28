If you're not a regular subscriber, but you want to know what area businesses, institutions and organizations have been doing over the past year, you might want to pick up a copy of the Thursday, April 29 Tahlequah Daily Press.
It's our annual Progress edition, and while it's not as big as it used to be, we're working to build it back up. It may never reach the 200 pages it boasted in the mid-1990s, but it still has some information that could be useful to shoppers, students, and those thinking about joining the club.
We'd like to thank all the advertisers who chose to participate this year, and in doing so continued to support community journalism. Information - the kind provided by newspapers - is more important now than ever, but without advertisers and readers, we couldn't do it.
And without support, we would join the growing number of small towns that now have no one to cover their ball games, government meetings, crime reports, school boards, and all the other things we do. That includes feel-good features on area folks and events - another thing the world could use more of these days.
We hope you enjoy it, and as always, if you have suggestions, we'd like to hear them.
