Many area residents are disgusted by the presence of drug addicts in Cherokee County, having fallen victim to thieves who have stolen to support their habits. Others are compassionate, arguably more so than the addicts deserve, and want to do something to help them.
Addiction has stricken every family at one time or another. Without treatment, it won't go away. At the same time, the danger to other people should be mitigated in every way possible. That's why a new program to collect used medical "sharps" - syringes, needles, lancets, and other home-generated tools - is now being offered free in Tahlequah
It's one of the many projects undertaken by the Cherokee County Health Services Council, at 135 N. Muskogee Ave. This is an entity that often flies under the radar, but is laser-focused on the health of local residents. Someone has to be; Cherokee County is near the top of the list when it comes to obesity, teen pregnancy, alcoholism, tobacco use - and yes, the form of "recreation" referred to by some as "shooting up."
Unfortunately, the war against opioids - waged by well-meaning politicians and others - has turned a great many people into heroin users. That's an illicit drug with no known practical use, but it's more readily available on the black market than, say, oxycodone - and far more dangerous. But those who mount campaigns to stop the use of any drug should be taking into account the unintended consequences. They don't - which is why so many area residents complain about finding used needles in public spaces.
The needle collection is part of a pilot program through the Product Stewardship Institute and the Oklahoma Meds and Sharps Disposal Committee, with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality providing grant support. It just started a couple of weeks ago, and the time is opportune, with November being National Diabetes Awareness Month. Not all discarded needles are from illegal drugs, and with more people being diagnosed with diabetes in this area - another "distinction" no one really wants - there will logically be more people injecting insulin.
The colloquially dubbed "sharps" are a danger to sanitation workers, even when disposed of in the family garbage. Sometimes it doesn't occur to diabetics that their needles may poke through a plastic garbage bag. According to PSI, more than 108,000 Okies use these needles to manage conditions like diabetes, which amounts to between 20 and 50 million needles per year. That's not counting the thousands who inject controlled substances. PSI says 7 percent of needles are flushed down the toilet, and an estimated three billion are discarded into municipal solid waste areas each year. Dozens of people could be inadvertently exposed to a single needle.
The "litter" of needles tossed carelessly into city parks, onto sidewalks and in other areas has become an increasing source of complaints by area residents, so the needle disposal program couldn't come at a better time. Those who wish to participate are urged to do so at the CCHSC, 135 N. Muskogee Ave., Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. More information is available by calling 918-506-4058, or at bit.ly/OKsharpspilot.
It's been said these days, we can't count on anyone but ourselves for our own well-being. But programs like this help, and should be supported enthusiastically by the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.