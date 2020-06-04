Tahlequah is an eclectic community, full of people from all walks of life. Artsy types, intelligentsia, fitness buffs, musicians, LGBTQ activists, college students, tribal citizens, sportspeople, and more than a few rednecks mingle together and share this little slice of Northeastern Oklahoma. And for the most part, they do it without violence or antagonism toward fellow citizens - unless we count the criminal element lurking in the seamy underbelly of every city.
Local residents can be proud - and grateful - that once again, a peaceful protest downtown went off without a hitch Thursday. At any given time beginning at noon and for a while thereafter, various people came and went, sticking around long enough to quietly call for an end to the type of racial injustice that took the life of George Floyd in Minnesota. Floyd is another in the long line of black men killed by cops - in some cases, during arrests for minor crimes, and in others, for merely being black, at the wrong place at the wrong time.
Trouble could easily have ensued. In fact, a few loud-mouthed naysayers made disparaging comments on social media, with one threatening to "show up in my Trump gear and beat up some protesters." Bloviators like that are generally craven types who hide behind computer monitors and smartphone screens, and thankfully, neither this fellow nor any of his like-minded peers came around. Instead, the crowd of sympathizers started out with folks in their 50s and 60s, then wound up as a contingent of young people in their 20s and 30s. The younger generation, as always, will be the ones who force everyone else to sit up and take notice.
It might have helped that Police Chief Nate King gave his support to Thursday's event, as well as one planned for Saturday. During a Facebook Live video Thursday morning, King said this: "I've spoken to both event organizers personally and want to let you know that peace is the focus of these events. First Amendment, freedom of speech, standing for George Floyd, and kneeling for George Floyd is the focus. I come to you today in support of First Amendment assemblies."
King said he planned to be there himself, and he was - leaving only after he was sure there would be no problems. And, as he said earlier: "I just ask that if you come today or Saturday, that you come with love in your heart. You come with trying to effect change, and we effect change by being heard and by respecting the rights of others."
Tahlequah citizens should appreciate King's calm, discerning leadership. He's not perfect, and wouldn't claim to be. But he has an innate understanding of justice, and is wise to the subtleties of right and wrong. He knows there are rogue cops, and he's dealt with a few of them himself. But he also wants area residents to approach the law enforcement community with open minds, and give them a chance to "protect and serve" before passing judgement that would place them in the same category as Derek Chauvin and the other evil ones who murdered Floyd.
Police are going to defend themselves if they are met with violence. And given the Oklahoma laws pushed by some of the very crusaders who are shouting down the protesters, so would most private citizens. But when people lose their lives through police brutality stemming from the abuse of power or bigotry, the rest of us need to stand up and be counted. King did that, and more. His best comment was this one: "Our First Amendment right is our most important amendment right that we have." We couldn't agree more, and we're proud of him.
