We can all remember that when we were kids, our parents warned us that if we did that again - "that" being some bit of mischief, like breaking curfew, stealing a sibling's toys or talking back to our elders - we would suffer the consequences. The COVID-19 pandemic has proved that even though some of us may be chronologically adults, we're still wayward children incapable of self-discipline.
Mayor Sue Catron warned this week that if area residents don't follow protocols, the cases will continue to spike in Cherokee County. It's logical that, although "reopening" the local economy was necessary and critical, it would also cause cases to increase. Positive test results that had hovered in the high 20s for some time are now at 131 and climbing.
While the reopening was bound to increase exposure to the virus, its accelerated spread could be mitigated if everyone took the situation seriously. Yet it's clear, just by a quick glance at the Daily Press Facebook timeline, that many people don't. There are still some folks who consider COVID-19 a hoax. Others understand the virus is real, and so is the pandemic, but they're more of a mindset that it's not a serious enough threat to give up our liberties. They say we have to "live with it," adjust to a "new normal," or roll with the punches until a vaccine arrives.
Catron said she doesn't particularly want to impose a mask mandate. She understands that would only further divide the community. She's encouraging people to do what's right, so she won't have to make that decision. It's hard to understand why people resist taking simple actions that will protect themselves and others, but that's the case. Catron is in a no-win position; if she orders a mask mandate, the "freedom fighters" will be on her back, but as she delays, those in favor of forced protocols are shouting her down.
There's another school of thought that differs subtly from those espoused by the "all-or-nothing" crowds. The Libertarian Party does not oppose the protocols, and indeed, most high-profile Libertarians do wear masks in public. They don't want the government to make them do it, however; they would prefer that businesses and the public take it upon ourselves to self-impose protocols. They suggest Chambers of Commerce, or other elements of the business community, set standards for employees, customers and clients. In fact, many businesses have done just that, but others are afraid of offending anti-maskers. That fear, however, is alienating those who want to flatten the curve.
Common sense is the best approach - for those who have it. Some people, for one reason or another, cannot wear masks, and they shouldn't necessarily have to do so. But the rest of the population should grin and bear it when in public places, especially when crowds are present. They should also maintain social distancing and avoid situations that are obviously hazardous. Unless they do these things, our economy will continue to be in danger of a shutdown that neither the mayor nor anyone else can stop.
