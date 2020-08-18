Almost every day, a newspaper gets at least one call from a concerned citizen, asking why a certain story has not been reported. There are usually three possible answers:
• The newspaper has already published the story, and the caller - generally not a regular reader - simply missed it.
• The newspaper can find no evidence to support running the story as the caller describes it.
• The story turns out to be accurate, but the sourcing and evidence isn't currently available to release the material.
Regular newspaper readers understand this, but too many others don't understand that just because they've seen a "story" on social media doesn't mean it's the truth. Sometimes, it's not even close to the truth. In fact, sometimes it's an outright fabrication. In the newspaper world, we call that libel.
Most newspapers - and indeed, most companies of any kind - have social media policies. This is to keep rogue employees from embarrassing the company or for getting it into legal hot water. But it's also a matter of safeguarding credibility, especially in the case of a media company. The media are under fire enough as it is, thanks mainly to prevaricating, bloviating politicians and pundits who wouldn't know truth if it hit them with a sledgehammer.
Not only is truth rare in the social media landscape, so is civility. Most people, and certainly newspapers, allow people to express different opinions on their timelines, provided those opinions don't evolve into a personal attack against another individual. The posting of outrageous lies or sharing deceptive memes are another thing altogether. Whereas in the past, observers may have chuckled, shaken their heads and and gone about their business, lies are no longer a laughing matter - if they ever were - and they can be extremely dangerous.
But civility is important, too. Social media users may not get the results they seek if they publicly berate friends and neighbors for posting falsehoods. Gently attempting to correct them in private might work in some cases, but in others, it's best to hide or delete the comment or meme, and if the falsehoods don't stop, put the friend on restricted status. As the old saying goes, sensible folks can neither argue with a fencepost nor beat their heads against brick walls with any real success.
There's been a tendency lately for people to post a purported story along with the comment, "You won't see this in the mainstream media." That's a dog whistle to attract the ignorant and the gullible. In most cases, the story was fabricated. If it's legitimate, a quick internet search would have revealed that story in dozens of places - but perhaps without the spin and color the detractors would prefer. These individuals should politely be called out, because either they haven't done their homework or they're engaging in a campaign to denigrate decent journalists. And the only reason to do that is because those journalists aren't pushing propaganda and trying to force a square peg through a round hole. Any credible media outlet will always publish a legitimate story, once it has all the facts.
Got a tip? Call in it, and a reporter will follow up on it, but be patient, because getting confirmation might take time. And if it doesn't pan out - well, it's not the media's mission to bear false witness to push the questionable agendas of politicians and pundits. Nor should it be the job of the public to do the same. Decent folks don't make accusations before confirming, just as decent media don't publish without confirming.
