The 2020 holiday season will be an unusual one for everyone across the globe. Probably the biggest comfort for those who are unhappy about the situation is the fact that we're all in this together.
But some local residents are struggling more than others. Many are sick with COVID-19, or have close relatives or friends who are. And while some families are accustomed to estrangement from one another, due to political strife or other reasons, that's not the case for many close-knit groups. The inability to hug, exchange gifts, and share meals is causing unimaginable depression.
Then there are others who have been put into dire financial straits due to the pandemic. They've lost their jobs, or their businesses are about to go under, and they are desperately hoping for another relief package from Congress. Whether that will happen, only time will tell. Democrats in the House are holding out for a massive relief package, which many economist agree - albeit reluctantly - is what is needed to meaningful stimulus. Those experts say if America is going to borrow money, now's the time, with interest rates so low.
The Senate, meanwhile, is having none of it, and has proposed a more modest measure. Oklahoma's Sen. James Lankford and others argue that America can't afford to keep digging a deeper deficit hole. They also worry that an extraordinarily generous relief package could make many too dependent on the government, and for far too long.
As usual, it will be up to ordinary Americans with big hearts to come to the aid of the less fortunate. We hardly need worry about "big business," because politicians will take care of those folks, as it always has - and to the detriment of everyone else. After all, almost all politicians are among the 1 percent; why shouldn't they take care of their own?
There's much we can do at the local level. In the coming days, TDP and other information outlets will make available information about charitable organizations that will need help.
The tax package so touted by the president and Congress didn't do charities any favors. Before it passed, many people could afford to give lavishly because they could take writeoffs. Now, many of those folks would need to donate fully a third of their salaries to be eligible for a tax benefit. And when charities hurt, those who depend upon them hurt.
During the holiday season, we should always consider at least modest donation to the charities of our choice. But we should not forget that the pandemic has made victims of many other people we wouldn't otherwise think of in that way. Small businesses need their customers, now more than ever. And if the pandemic keeps you from getting out to shop, buy a gift card from a local shop that you can use later.
Finally, make a phone call or send a card. Christmas cards have fallen out of fashion in recent years, but with families and friends feeling disconnected this year, it may be a good time to rethink old traditions. Putting others before ourselves should never go out of style.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.