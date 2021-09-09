Far too many Americans have never read the brief text of the First Amendment. And of those who have, an alarming number let its meaning and intent fly right over their heads.
That's unfortunate, because the U.S. Constitution is unique in the liberties it affords American citizens. It's especially true of the First Amendment itself. Many gun rights advocates are firmly convinced that without the Second Amendment, the First Amendment is destined to fall.
They are foolish - and stunningly so. The Framers, despite all their flaws in terms of modern-day values, knew what they were doing. The truth is, without freedom of speech and expression, even if the Second Amendment remains, it won't for long. Those who would strip away freedom of speech would certainly remove the right to bear arms in tandem or shortly thereafter - once the public no longer had the right to talk about the atrocity.
"Freedom of speech" doesn't give people the right to say whatever they want. What it's really about is being able to speak one's mind without fear of government reprisal - especially when it comes to criticizing the government itself. It's important that Americans understand the distinction, because in recent years, politicians have been able to get away with telling outrageous lies about their opponents, the media, and anyone else they deem a threat to their power. Human scruples, however shallow they might be, used to keep most people at least partly in check. Not anymore.
With freedom comes responsibility, and although most politicians these days aren't exactly responsible, the public should be. That means while people may differ, for example, on which "social services" are needed, they can't put forth material that libels, slanders, or defames another person, or invades someone's privacy. Civil penalties can come into play to hold liars at bay, and many legal analysts expect victims to increasingly hold to the fire the feet of these miscreants.
These "bad actors" explain why many traditional media that have made significant forays into social media are choosing to turn off comments, now that the option is available. Rather than ban borderline offenders, they may opt to simply stop allowing more comments on a problematic thread. Anyone even remotely familiar with Facebook would understand the challenges. Some journalists feel it's OK to let commenters run rampant on their timelines, saying whatever they want. Others, though, are concerned about the spread of misinformation and disinformation - which aren't necessarily the same things - and don't want to allow purveyors of propaganda to use their timelines to broadcast their lies and hate.
Even at larger newspapers and major networks, no one has the staff to monitor comments 24/7. Committees are sometimes formed to help ferret out attacks; that's the case with the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page, which at this moment has nearly 31,800 followers - and a news staff of five, counting the sports editor. The problem should be obvious to anyone with rudimentary math skills.
Next Friday, we'll look at other challenges with social media, and what TDP and others are doing to address them. If you have questions, feel free to email our editor at kpoindexter@tahlequahdailypress.com. But a key point to remember during these discussions is this: "Freedom of the press" was accorded by the Framers to "the press," not to those who seek to use the media for their own agendas. In this country, most with the "press" label are still private businesses, meaning they neither answer to the government, nor the "bad actors."
