Several readers have asked us to dig up more information on candidates in the upcoming primary election, slated for Tuesday, June 28. Although there are always a few who won't cooperate, we're going to give it a shot, and our anticipated publication date is Thursday, June 23.
In recent years, for most elections at the local level, the Daily Press news team has cobbled together a handful of questions designed with particular offices in mind. For instance, issues that pertain to a candidate for county sheriff wouldn't necessarily apply to a candidate for county commissioner, and certainly not for a state representative candidate. And federal, state, county and municipal offices clearly have different concerns.
Plans will be finalized by the end of the week for our precise plan of action, but we hope to send out questions by Tuesday, June 14. Our main concern will be for local races - District 1 county commissioner, county treasurer, District 18 State Senate, and District 4 State House. We will try to send questionnaires to candidates for District 2 U.S. Congress. The U.S. Senate races will be critical, but we're not certain we will include those, because at that level, many candidates won't respond to queries from a small newspaper - and there are a number of candidates.
It's important that we have contact information for any candidates who would like questionnaires, and we'll be working to gather those. In the meantime, candidates should make sure we have that information by emailing it to news@tahlequahdailypress.com. And those who want to go further in promoting their campaigns than the questions allow should contact one of our ad reps, Heather Ruotolo or Joe Mack.
Once candidates have received their questionnaires, they will have until Monday, June 20, at noon to return their answers via email. We cannot accept hand-delivered or "snail mail" responses, due to time constraints and the possibility of error. We will limit the answers to each question to a certain number of words - possibly 100, though we will let candidates know on the questionnaires. Each candidate for the same race will receive the same questions; all state House and Senate candidates will also receive the same queries.
We will ask candidates to let us know they've received their questionnaires by calling us, and similarly, they should call when they send their responses. In no case will we allow any candidate to have more time to respond, as this would not be fair to others. We will assume any candidate we haven't heard from by the June 22 deadline will not be participating. Please note that although some candidates don't have primary opponents and won't be on the ballots until November, this is the best way to give all candidates an equal opportunity to address the issues, at the same time, in one place.
Finally, each candidate should include with his or her responses a "mugshot," or face shot. We will print the responses as they are submitted, with no editing for spelling, grammar, or punctuation. However, we will edit if a candidate exceeds the word limit; in case of a direct attack on an opponent; or if material is included that cannot be proved as fact. A candidate may choose to skip a question, but in that case, we will let readers know there was no response.
We hope all candidates will choose to participate in this special forum, because many of them aren't familiar to readers. We hope to give voters a little time to ponder their choices, though it might be a tight fit for absentee voters.
