Many readers have commented on the Tahlequah Daily Press' new Quick 5 feature, which currently appears on the front page of our weekend edition. They've said it's informative and that it adds a valuable element to our newspaper.
Quick 5 is the brainchild of our publisher, Dale Brendel, who has been promoted to group publisher. Dale had introduced this feature at the other two newspapers he managed: the Stillwater NewsPress and the Muskogee Phoenix. And Quick 5 is just as popular at those locations as it's becoming here.
Starting this past summer, we've been spotlighting area residents who have made meaningful contributions to the community. Among them are the area's elected officials, and we hope to get around to most of them eventually, since area residents really should know something about the folks who represent them in government. We're also targeting education and business leaders, plus a number of other individuals who deserve to be in the limelight - although many prefer to shy away from it and work their miracles in the background.
Here's how it works: Our editor, Kim Poindexter, sends five questions to a participant. The questions focus on traits of the subject, accomplishments made, or projects with which he or she has been involved. The subject then answers each question in 50-60 words, although if some answers are shorter, we'll give more leeway on others. As long as the total number of words doesn't exceed about 325, we're good to go.
In case anyone is wondering whether Quick 5 is a means of "grilling" subjects and catching them in an "a-ha!" moment, think again. Quick 5 is entirely positive and is designed to give well-earned kudos to folks who have done so many positive things. No skeletons will be dragged out of the closet, and no trick questions will be asked. In fact, the editing we do for this feature is minimal; we ask that respondents pare down their own answers and provide them as they'd like them to appear in the paper. We will, of course, edit for spelling, grammar, punctuation and to conform to journalism style.
We also ask each person to include with his or her answers a preferred facial photo - what we call a "mugshot," plus any suggestions on subject matter we may not have covered, simply because we may not know about it.
With the number of noteworthy residents as high as it is, we're confident we can keep the ball rolling for years to come. But we need the help of readers. If you know someone who has lived full-time in this area for some time; who is deeply involved in and has made definitive contributions to the community; who possesses an especially unique talent; and-or who will make an exceptionally interesting feature, let us know and we will see about including him or her.
Selections are solely at the discretion of the TDP news staff, and it should be noted these are not to be viewed as self-promotional materials. In other words, the fact that a business owner is running a great sale, or a woman has just become a grandmother, or an individual is seeking political office, isn't enough to merit a Quick 5 profile. It should also be noted that we may delay or avoid Quick 5's on regular contributors to TDP through columns, as readers are already familiar with them.
Email suggestions to kpoindexter@cnhi.com, along with contact information, and we will follow up.
