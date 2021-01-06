Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger deserves the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Other stalwart and honest Republicans who care about our democracy would agree. Those who are registered as Republicans but are loyal to the cult of Donald J. Trump would be outraged.
No one can be certain what will have happened by the time the newspaper hits the racks Jan. 7. But it looks like Georgia voters were so repelled by Trump's unhinged phone call a few days ago to Raffensperger that they are handing their two Senate seats to Democrats. Trump loyalists won't go down without a fight – and indeed, the fight has already begun.
While Raffensperger sifted through his own mass of threats Wednesday, legions of predominantly white males affiliated with the misogynistic, racist Proud Boys starkly exposed the lie passed in recent years by countless conservatives, even local ones: that only "liberals" are violent during protests. Live video coverage spoke volumes about the goons who forced their way past barricades, menaced police, and stormed into the Capitol building.
This is hypocrisy at its most extreme. Are these irrational, bigoted cretins to be the standard-bearers for our country? Is this what we want the rest of the world to picture when they think about the United States? For some of us – among them, elected officials – the answer is apparently "yes."
All Americans should be horrified at the threats Trump made to Raffensperger during the hour-long conversation, during which the president demanded the secretary "find" him enough votes to kick Joe Biden to the curb. But instead of acquiescing to authoritarian marching orders, Raffensperger held firm to his oath of office, and shot down the baseless claims of fraud.
Yet the pushback against tyranny has been steamrolled by those determined to descend into anarchy, and to allow the avarice and self-delusion of one man to rend our national fabric. A group of federal lawmakers from Oklahoma – among them District 2's Congressman Markwayne Mullin and Sen. James Lankford – said they would refuse to accept Biden's victory. Lankford has since backtracked, either because of the fateful phone call or the shocking events unfolding outside his office.
Mullin is a staunch Trump advocate, so his actions came as no surprise to most Cherokee Countians. But Lankford's did – and so did those of Sen. Jim Inhofe, who said he would not oppose Biden's win – because to do so would violate his oath of office. He, too, was a Trump supporter, but after decades in office, he apparently knows what he must stand for. He also realizes – as some politicians do not – that how other states handle their election process is none of our damn business in the Sooner state.
It's easy to speculate that Inhofe, due to his age, has little to lose. But other lawmakers may be determined to hang onto the power afforded by their cushy berths, and having licked their fingers numerous times and jabbed them into the wind, they're convinced they'll need Trump's base to do it. They seem to have forgotten that many of their own constituents didn't vote for Trump.
Those who continue tearing this country apart need to look into their own consciences. If dozens upon dozens of judges – many of them Republicans – and the U.S. Supreme Court could find no evidence this election was "stolen" from Trump, why are laypeople without a scintilla of proof questioning their wisdom? Why are they taking the word of some radical blogger over educated people who may have agonized over their decisions? Why are they bearing false witness against anyone who stands in their way?
The "false patriots" need to go home, hang up their rebel flags, get productive jobs, and work to heal the unfathomable breach they've caused. It won't be easy, but a man in Georgia has shown the entire country how it can be done.
