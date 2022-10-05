As if Americans didn't already have enough trouble with supply chain interruptions and deficiencies, along came a railroad strike that tended to - if you'll pardon the pun - derail delivery of supplies, goods and people even further.
On Sept. 15, the Biden administration inked a compromise to stave off a strike at least temporarily, but U.S. railroads and unions still haven't ratified it. Twenty hours of talks, overseen by Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, made some positive steps forward, with Walsh insisting the deal he proposed to union leaders is a "very nice contract, good contract for workers" and employers, too. It contained unprecedented contracts for rail workers, he said. To most folks, an immediate 14.1% pay hike sounds pretty good.
Biden boasted that the proposal was a "big win for America," and that more worker-company pacts would be in the offing. What he really meant was that new supply chain shortages and further inflation woes could be delayed, at least until after the elections. But he may be overly optimistic, because companies and workers have been at odds for hundreds of years.
The rail workers point out they haven't had a pay increase in three years, which won't seem that big of a deal to people like teachers who have gone far longer. But there are 12 unions involved here, and some have different priorities, including sick time and scheduling problems. Some employees, for instance, complain they are "on call" for days and days on end, with no relief in sight, and that if a family member gets sick - or they do themselves - no sick time is forthcoming.
The driving force behind union anger is that these employees were deemed "essential" at the height of the pandemic, and they feel like they weren't appreciated by either their own management or the public in general. But it's time a little love was funneled their way: A rail shutdown would have meant closure of some truck plants and other supply intermediaries. And even the delays imposed by a threat of a strike delayed delivery of vehicles to dealerships, which had already been suffering from supply chain problems. It's also true that the railroad industry eliminated about 30% of its workforce over the past six years, and cut pay and other costs, while the companies themselves showed record profits.
This behavior seems to be the American way these days - profits over people, and to an extent we've never seen before. And then, those suffering the most blame politicians for the inflation, when in fact, corporate enrichment plays a bigger role. The proposal to the unions will level out the playing field at least to some extent; the only question is whether the unions will come to the table.
Let's hope they do, for several reasons, and not just the supply chain disruptions. Airlines have become an increasingly unreliable means of travel. Jobs have been lost after interviews were missed; vacations have been ruined; people have died before family members could get to their sides. All that, and airlines are loathe to part with even $100 in compensation. Perversely, the notoriously slow passenger rail system was starting to become a safer bet.
We should all hope everyone involved can come to the table in a month or two. The future quite literally depends on it.
