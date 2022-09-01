A young man at the NSU pool was heard to quip this week, when the conversation tilted toward politics: "At this level, it's hard to see how any of this matters." And there lies the problem: Too many are tempted to tune out.
Young adults aren't disengaged so much as they're tired of hearing about politicians and personalities. They will discuss issues, but the cult of personality is getting in the way and muddying the waters. That needs to stop.
Young adults share many traits - at least, who have attended, or are attending, college or a trade school. That doesn't mean they must have a degree, but they need to be self-educated by being well-traveled or well-read, plus open-minded and curious. And they have to have had a job. If they haven't been outside their comfort zone, any discussion of issues may be a waste of time, because they may still be thinking like their parents. Only when they begin thinking for themselves can they decide where they stand.
Most Millennials and Gen-Z'ers aren't religious, but they are spiritual. They reject bigotry and accept those of other races and faiths and LTBTQ people. They are concerned about health care and how they will support themselves on the low wages society seems to think are OK. They lean more toward libertarianism in their thinking. They don't necessarily favor "socialism" but they do believe society should help those who need it. They believe abortion should be legal to some degree, that book censorship is never right, and that history is important. And almost to a one, they are worried about climate change because they accept science more than the mantra that "God will fix everything."
Parents of discerning young people have reason to fear, because they are incrementally losing their children with their rigidity and outdated modes of thinking. The first manifestation of this pushback: It's turning many of them away from the Christian faith their parents relentlessly press upon them, rather than gently guiding them but accepting whatever path they take.
When young adults don't respect their parents' philosophies, they seek solace in other open-minded adults who will listen to them and respect their opinions. This should stand as a warning to anyone involved in politics who would like access to Millennials or Gen-Z'ers as a voting bloc: To reach them, one must talk about topics that matter to them. Pushing a candidate won't work; spotlighting an issue may.
Engage young people on their turf. Find out what they are passionate about and show them which person on the ballot will stand against their priorities. If you want your issues to matter to them, young people must matter to you. Plenty of "armchair activists" are making noise on social media, but when it comes to working hard and beating the streets, that's not happening. It's a shame, because those who stand against what's right will always work hard to advance their destructive agendas.
For young adults, it's not about political party; it's about what they know in they hearts to be right. That's going to mean avoiding extremists who count on the cult of personality to get elected. This season, more people with bad intent seem to be running for office than ever. "Liberty and justice for all" is not their goal, but rather authoritarianism that hews to their personal credo. And they don't care about our kids and our young adults, except as pawns. One look at what's happening to Oklahoma's education system offers proof.
Older adults can't allow younger ones to perceive that the good people in our state and country have given up, or they'll give up, too. The older generations have all but ruined it for the kids; they must understand that though it's not fair, they must find a way to fix it.
