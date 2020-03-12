Every so often, news stories with widespread impact unfold more quickly than the media can get the information out to the public. That's the case with hurricanes and national tragedies like 9/11. But with COVID-19, information is evolving and changing literally by the second, and keeping up with the most current details is a challenging feat.
That doesn't mean we don't try. We've already announced certain events, often doing extensive previews. When the virus began to escalate, we started calling sources to find out if schedule changes were imminent. Sometimes, we were told events would go on as planned, no matter what - only to learn a minute or two later about a postponement or a complete cancellation. That was the case with the OSSAA basketball playoffs, which will be disappointing to players on the four local teams that made the cut - especially the seniors, who may never get the opportunity again.
The nature of this pandemic is such that reporters must correct themselves every few minutes on certain stories. For a traditional newspaper, that's difficult indeed, since we only hit the stands once a day. TDP has never had several editions during a given day, but older readers will recall an era when metro publications sometimes had a "bulldog" edition, which came out very early with breaking news, then subsequent editions that reported ever more detail, ending up with the "final home edition."
The internet has been a godsend in terms of broadcasting information. Journalists can push out critical "breaking" information as soon as they cobble it together, and can do updates as needed. But the internet is also a curse, because it has allowed "fake news" from disreputable sources to thrive. Unfortunately, many people don't have the power of discernment needed to separate the truth from propaganda.
Newspapers are held to a legal standard - unlike bloggers and internet-only sites - so anything with a paper's name attached to it is subject to those same regulations. That's why we don't lean on rumors or sensationalized headlines to attract "eyeballs" on our website and social media. We don't put information out until we've confirmed its accuracy, and when the situation changes, we update it. When we make mistakes, we correct them.
It's fair to say that although it was initially the case, no one in a high-profile position is still claiming COVID-19 is a media fantasy or a hoax perpetrated by a political party. And despite predictions from disreputable sources, no one knows what will happen next. That means print readers, especially, may see stories that are no longer relevant.
A local organization leader expressed frustration that although she put information about a postponed meeting on her Facebook page, several people showed up, anyway, and weren't happy. But business owners, educators, elected officials and organization members should understand that most local residents don't have time to sift through 200 or 300 Facebook timelines every day to find out what's going on with individual entities. It's far easier for them to go to one source for all the information they need - and as the community newspaper, it's our job to be that conduit.
The TDP news staff will do its best to report on changes as we learn about them. We hope readers will keep us apprised of what's happening in their realms of influence. The best way to do that is by calling us at 918-456-8833; emailing us at news@tahlequahdailypress.com; or sending us a private message on Facebook. We plan to ask daily for up-to-date information from readers in posts at www.facebook.com/tdpress, which will help us aggregate data.
Be patient with us during this time, and take care of yourselves. And remember - live your life, and keep your community strong.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.