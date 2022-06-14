At midnight on Friday, June 17 – to be precise, a minute after 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 16 – the online ballot for the Tahlequah Daily Press' annual Best of Cherokee County Readers' Choice Awards will go "live." That's when the voting can begin.
Since the Friday edition is digital only, the weekend TDP will include a tab listing all the nominees in every category. Readers can peruse this supplement and use it to make decisions on their votes. The link is www.tahlequahdailypress.com/readerschoice, but it won't be active until that time, and it will be available until 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 27.
Nominations were made a few weeks ago in 75 categories, via a full-page ballot that appeared in the TDP, both print and digital editions. But while the nominations were necessarily made through a write-in ballot, the actual voting for the winners will be online only this year. In the early years of this contest, all ballots had to be filled out by hand and mailed to us or dropped by our office.
At some point, people began scanning them and emailing them. Then, we began limiting the print ballots, publishing them only once or twice, and then offering the online voting option. But as newspaper staffs have gotten smaller and pools of volunteers to count ballots have dried up, it's become necessary to remove the print ballot option.
It isn't just a matter of the intensive labor required to count hundreds of ballots; it's also a matter of ethics. Years ago, people would try literally anything to ensure a win for themselves or their friends. Being picked as the "best of the best," after all, is an especially valuable advertising tool for any business. Some of the "fraud" was reduced when we began requiring each ballot be at least 50% completed; before, reams of ballots would have only one category marked. People would buy (or steal) stacks of newspapers only to vote for one business or person. Technically wasn't fair to those who couldn't afford to spend hundreds of dollars on newspapers.
The online voting still requires a 50% completed ballot, but voting is limited to one ballot per IP address. Although there is no charge to cast a ballot, the voter must still register at the TDP website first. Contest rules are listed along with the ballot, for those who care to read them. Most subscribers are already registered, but others will have to take this first step. The program then automatically tallies the votes, ensuring a fair and accurate results – although we do realize some people can figure out how to "game the system."
So get ready to vote! It's possible there may be a few kinks to be worked out of the program that first day, so we ask for your patience. And, may the best people, institutions and businesses win!
