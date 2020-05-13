The time has come around again for what has become the most popular annual feature for the Tahlequah Daily Press - at least, among regular readers. It's our annual "Best of Cherokee County Readers' Choice Awards."
The contest is now three decades old here, and though it has changed in name, categories and overall theming, the underlying concept is the same: to recognize and honor businesses, institutions and individuals who constitute the "best of the best" in terms of what Cherokee County has to offer. And although two of our print editions each week have been suspended, we're going to make sure all components of this contest are available in print. That way, those without digital access will be able to participate.
In the early days, the Readers' Choice contest (then called "Tahlequah: At Its Best") was staged in one round of balloting. Participants filled out their individual choices in all the categories, and those were then tabulated, usually with the top two or three vote-getters announced in an edition of TDP. Now, however, we've streamlined the voting process in a way that makes it more fair to everyone, and less subject to tabulation error. First, we have a round of nominations, and the top choices in the categories are published in a tabular insert in June. Then, participants choose from the list of finalists, who are then announced in a tab at the end of July.
It's important to keep deadlines in mind, both because of the extensive design elements involved, and the time needed for our advertising executives to contact nominees, and later, the winners. So mark your calendars!
The nominee ballots will appear twice: first in the weekend edition of May 16-17, and then Tuesday, May 19. These will be in the print edition, and while we prefer submission of ballots from the print newspaper, digital-only subscribers may print out the ballots from their e-editions and submit them. All these ballots will be due into our office, at 106 W. Second St., by 5 p.m. Friday, May 22. Ballots can also be mailed to us, but deadlines should be kept in mind in that case. No ballots will be accepted after the deadline, in our dropbox, under the door, or via mail. E-mails will not be accepted in this case.
Immediately thereafter, the compilation process will begin, whereby nominees will be whittled down to finalists in each category. Ad reps will begin reaching out to top nominees, and the tab announcing those finalists will be published in the Thursday, June 25 edition. Also at that time, on our website, will appear a digital ballot, which is the preferred method of participating in this round of voting since our program tabulates and there's no chance of error. However, the weekend edition of June 27-28 will also contain a print ballot voters can use, in tandem with the tab of two days earlier, to make their choices. Those ballots must be returned to our office no later than 5 p.m. Friday, July 3, either at our office or by mail. Digital balloting will also end at that time.
At that point, compilation for the winners' tab will begin. It will be published in the Thursday, July 30 edition - both in print and digitally. And that's where everyone gets to find out the top picks of 2020 for our readers' choice awards!
More information will be forthcoming on our website and in our print and e-editions, as well as on our social media platforms. But remember, time is of the essence - so get ready to make your nominations this weekend!
