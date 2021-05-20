Just around the corner is the Tahlequah Daily Press' most popular supplement of the year. It's been called by various names throughout its history, starting with Tahlequah: At Its Best. But whatever its name, the goal is the same: to allow readers to choose the "best of the best" in various aspects of our community.
The Readers' Choice Awards, or Best of Cherokee County, has evolved since 1990, when the TDP was the second newspaper in the state to introduce this fun and meaningful contest – after the Bartlesville American. These days, almost every paper in the state features a project of this type. It's the best way we can think of to give business owners and community leaders bragging rights to be among the favorites. And it's more than that: it's a proven business builder, because once other people hear about a business or service, they'll line up to get in on the action.
On many years, counting the ballots has been extremely time-consuming. A single ballot that's mostly filled in with nominations takes about seven minutes to tally. Multiply that by 2,000, and the problem becomes obvious. Thanks to digital technology, though, online balloting has made the process easier and more accurate. And, back in 2015, when TDP split the contest into two parts, it became less confusing for readers as well.
In this weekend's edition readers will find the nomination ballot, appearing in what we in the trade refer to as a "double-truck wrap." This will be the only time the nomination ballot will be published, so readers will want to fill it out, choosing their favorites in each of the 70-odd categories. Only Cherokee County businesses, services and individuals may be nominated; others will be disqualified. Only original copies of the ballot, as published in the TDP, will be accepted, and ballots must be at least 50 percent complete to be counted.
The deadline to turn in the nomination ballot is Friday, May 28 at 5 p.m. After that, the tally will begin, and those receiving the most nominations in each category will be compiled into a master list; some categories might have only three top choices, and others may have more, depending on how many people nominate. Then, we'll publish a tabloid supplement in the June 19-20 weekend edition, with all the names, and online voting will begin for the top three in each category, based on the nominations. There will also be one ballot printed in the newspaper Tuesday, June 22, for those without online access to vote.
The voting both online and for the final print ballot will close Friday, June 25, and the winners will be published in a magazine on Thursday, July 29. During the interim, our ad reps, Heather Ruotolo and Joe Mack, will be calling the winners. We hope they will support this important production. The winners will get certificates that can be framed and displayed.
We trust readers will enjoy voting for their favorites, as much as we enjoy announcing them. Be sure and pick up the May 22-23 edition to list your choices!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.