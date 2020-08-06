By now, most readers have probably seen a copy of our annual Readers' Choice Awards, which was published in our Thursday, July 30, print. For those who didn't snag a copy, it can be downloaded on our website at at https://bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com/tahlequahdailypress.com/content/tncms/assets/v3/editorial/e/f1/ef1340fc-d337-11ea-b703-2f5c547255c5/5f2427cd17a2c.pdf.pdf.
For many area residents, the winners list came as a breath of fresh air - a spot of good news during a time of doom and gloom. As always, there were a few glitches; a correction on the title for one category will appear in the weekend edition. And as usual, there are a few business owners, managers, or institutional leaders who, falling short of top honors, leveled suspicions of malfeasance. However, our voting system is now predominantly online and automatically tabulated, allowing for balloting for those who don't have internet access. Even if we wanted to, it would now be very difficult to "cheat the vote."
The good news, though, is that so many local businesses are weathering the COVID-19 storm, even if they may be struggling. Most area residents have been doing all they can to support our business community during this time, in whatever way they can. TDP has done that, too, by continuing to check in on businesses; promoting their patronage; and shining a spotlight on those who deserve it the most.
One of the categories voters always embrace involves production of the "best doughnut." That made for a feature story, by Grant Crawford, on which dozens of people offered positive comments on social media and via private message and email. For the "Most Popular Stories" Daily Report generated Thursday morning for items appearing on the website Wednesday, more than 3,000 people had clicked on the online version, putting it at the very top of the list. That's highly unusual for a feature story, since crime and other "hard news" usually get the most "hits." And this story was originally posted at 9 p.m. Tuesday!
As they say in the trade, this is the kind of publicity money can't buy - and we're happy to provide it. In fact, over the next couple of months, we'll be looking at some of the other categories in the Best of Cherokee County, and talking to the three winners about what makes them so special.
Check out "Digging Doughnuts" right here: https://www.tahlequahdailypress.com/news/digging-doughnuts-after-rough-patch-customers-back-in-the-mood-for-favorite-breakfast-sweet-treats/article_106907c9-20a9-58cb-a7b3-539097f85bae.html. And then, go back and peruse the winners' tab again - and let us know what categories especially interest you. We'll see what we can do.
In the meantime, keep spending your hard-earned dollars locally. You might have to briefly wear a facial covering to do it, but you'll be doing your part to keep the economy strong - and you'll be showing your community spirit.
