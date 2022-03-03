The motives and hypocrisy of some Oklahoma legislators is on display this session, which has seen the introduction of some of the most controversial bills ever considered in tandem. And the ones who wrote them are adept at self-preservation.
Many of the bills will never make it to the floor, but are designed to appease a radical sector of constituents. Though these some of these folks don't understand either the U.S. Constitution or the state document, and though some of their notions reek of bigotry, fear and selfishness, they still have votes, and even the most rational representative is obliged to at least listen.
But some reps are also true believers, and they like to set standards for others that they won't uphold themselves. One need look no further than Senate Bill 1582, authored by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, that would change state law to allow school district patrons to remove a board member through recall petition. While the bill targets school board members - just regular folks, for the most part, who are serving because they care about the education of our children - it is oddly silent on state senators and representatives, many of whom are in office for self-serving reasons. Oklahoma law has no stipulation that allows statutorily elected officials to be recalled. Some municipalities do allow citizens to remove elected officials, but the standard is generally pretty tough - like proven evidence that the official is a lunatic. Tahlequah's charter has no such provision.
When challenged about the sanctimony, the public will hear crickets from the public servants. Though they may claim to support the concept of recalls in theory, they would never pass a measure that might shorten their grip on power. Already, some are bothered by the term limits imposed by Oklahoma voters many years ago. Term limits did no favors for Tahlequah, but they - in tandem with rampant gerrymandering - have given Republican officials carte blanche to do whatever they want, with the assurance that they'll serve until the law kicks them to the curb. The same would be true of Democrats, too, if by some miracle they were ever to gain a majority at the statehouse.
It's no coincidence that many of the people braying the loudest against school boards are not involved in any meaningful way in their children's education. Some, in fact, don't even have kids in school. But they are determined to leverage the Legislature to ram their own political and religious philosophies down the throats of everyone else. The ones making the most noise - as we have seen in Tahlequah - are "freedom fighters" enraged by boards that opted to mandate masks during the pandemic, or who insist on bringing back the "prayer" that was never removed to begin with.
Although voters should be able to make their decisions at the ballot box, it's true that a five-year term is awfully long for a board member who does nothing once in office, or plays favorites or uses that position for his or her own purposes. But that's also true for state senators and representatives, many of whom are unfit for the job. And these people get paid well for sitting on their hands or advancing unconstitutional measures, whereas school board members aren't compensated - and apparently, aren't appreciated, either.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister has a good point when she says actual parents ought to hold at least one seat in every district. She acknowledges some board members don't act in the best interests of the community or children, but it's safe to assume her idea of "interests" is quite different from the one many legislators have.
When it all shakes out, a sense of fair play is what's important. If school board members can be removed on a whim, the same should be true for state legislators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.