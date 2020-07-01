COVID-19 has brought an unprecedented challenge to schools in Cherokee County. All 12 common education institutions were shuttered in March, and distance learning became the order of the day. Graduation ceremonies for eighth-graders and seniors were canceled or conducted virtually, or in some cases, live but with protocols in place.
It's understandable that parents would want their kids to get special recognition, after all they've been through, and all they've missed. And the Daily Press stands ready to help. Last month, in partnership with officials at five high schools, we published a graduation magazine, featuring photos we were provided of kids from Tahlequah, Keys, Sequoyah, Hulbert, and for the first time, Oaks. But eighth-grade graduates at the eight rural schools could not be included to to logistical complications and others. Additionally, the magazine did not include information about students who graduated with specific honors.
When schools have been in session for the past few years, TDP has produced a weekly feature, focusing mainly on rural school events and achievements, but also on the four independent districts. With classes running off-campus, that hasn't been possible this spring. However, we've still been able to publish featurettes on the valedictorians, salutatorians and other honorees – when we have them.
Some parents have contacted us to ask why we haven't done this for every single school in Cherokee County. The answer is, some superintendents are more proactive than others, and either they or members of their staffs have made sure TDP had this information. Others, perhaps being too busy or not deeming public recognition of this nature especially important, have not provided us with profiles on their top graduates. If they have done so, we'd have already published the information.
Here's where parents can make a difference. If your child or the school he or she attends isn't getting the publicity it deserves, you are welcome to either submit it yourself, or put a little pressure on the powers that be to get it to us. Once we receive the text and the photos, we'll make sure it's published – usually in our Tuesday print and digital editions, and of course, on our website. Sometimes we're able to share this on Facebook, where it will be seen by many of our 30,000 followers, as well as on Twitter, with 3,300 followers and counting. When we have an abundance of education news, we may have to publish another day, but we try to accommodate requests for print, because we know many rural folks don't have internet access.
Don't let us go without recognizing these kids for a job well done. Pick up the phone, and make some calls! We've already done that, but sometimes, it helps when parents are involved.
