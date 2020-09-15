The pandemic giveth, and it taketh it away. But while many local businesses are suffering now and may continue to do so in the foreseeable future, there is one bit of silver lining peeking through the clouds. Cherokee County's recreational venues have enjoyed a resurgence that has not been matched in many years.
With little else to do, folks from the surrounding region and states have flocked to the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller over the past summer. Many of the resorts sold out in advance, and the traffic kept law enforcement officers busy. Although a few problems did occur, all things considered, it could have been much, much worse.
The tourism industry has been one of the hardest hit – not just in the U.S., but across the world. People have been reluctant to fly anywhere, and for the time being, many countries are closed to American visitors. That makes sense, because comparatively speaking, the U.S. has not been as successful at controlling the spread of the virus in some other countries have been.
One can argue endlessly over the best ways to approach the pandemic and curtail it, but astute observers can hardly suggest the U.S. has stepped forward as a stellar example for the rest of the world to follow. We can also argue about the accuracy of the numbers, or even to what we can attribute recent deaths. Some that were logged as COVID-19 deaths were exacerbated by underlying conditions. Nevertheless, it's reached the point that Oklahomans can no longer deny that our friends and relatives are ill, and most people – even the earlier skeptics – are rethinking their approach.
Going to the lake or the river apparently seems to many people about the safest course of action. If they chose to do so, they have been able to socially distance themselves from others, while still enjoying a slice of the great outdoors. It’s to be expected that people brought the virus in from other parts of the region, but again, people who are determined to make the right choices have deemed the river and lake to be viable options.
Cherokee County has no amusement parks – and those, and other nearby tourist destinations, have taken extreme precautions. Indeed, Cherokee Nation is carefully proceeding with a plan to welcome guests back to its museums. Many people have already commented that the Cherokee National Holiday, while predominantly presented through virtual means this year, attracted attention from people around the globe who otherwise might not have considered a visit here. Perhaps once the pandemic is history, some of these folks will put Cherokee County on their bucket lists, since it’s already made it onto their radar.
We are delighted that our business owners on the lake and river have enjoyed a good season. But a lot of that was thanks to out-of-town guests. It’s now up to local residents to push forward with concerted efforts to save other local businesses – retailers, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Let’s get cracking and keep moving ahead with as much optimism as we can muster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.