By the time you read this, it might be too late. But if you manage to peruse this piece by 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, you might still have time - and you should take it.
The chance to register to vote in the upcoming midterm elections ends at 5 p.m. Cherokee County residents who can get to the Election Board at 914 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah can fill out the proper forms, present their ID, and begin educating themselves on the issues before they cast their ballots in person on Tuesday, Nov. 8 - or earlier, if voting by absentee at the Election Board.
And make no mistake: There are serious issues to be considered. Many historians and experts in the arena of political science believe this could be the most important midterm in at least half a century. Most suspect our very democracy is at stake - at least, as it's been understood since the late 1700s. That might sound like hyperbole - especially from journalists, who are supposed to eschew superlatives: most, best, prettiest, stupidest, thinnest, most corrupt. But this is a case wherein voters, in several cases, are literally expected to choose by virtue of a superlative: the least corrupt, the least dishonest, the least intolerable.
This will sound like further embellishment, and one that will likely offend key players in the major parties. But so many people have told us, other media representatives, pollsters and pundits that they can't bear to be associated with either the Democrats or the Republicans. Both parties have gone off the rails, some claim, and are pushing the boundaries of fanaticism. Although most people and politicians in Cherokee County are rational, sadly voters here will support those at the state or national level who hew to extremist ideology.
But you should vote - and you don't have to register with the donkey or elephant to do it. The local Libertarian Party is growing, and we at the Press can attest to the sensibility of its officials. Or if that's not to your liking, register independent. You won't be a member of an organized party - at least, not in this state - but you can secure the right to help decide who will represent you.
The "serious issues," then, are not topics as much as they are the flaws of individuals running for office, and with each passing year, many andidates on the ballot are ever more unqualified, ignorant, and willing to lie about anything to grab a seat at the table. Several candidates, as well as current officeholders, have racked up unbelievable ethics violations. Some have enriched themselves and their families through PPP money or other taxpayer monies. They have bought expensive cars and mansions, dine at the finest restaurants, and get massages, all on our dime. They have misrepresented their opponents and people from the other parties.
None of this is propaganda; it's all a matter of public record, and anyone who reads newspapers has seen the facts. Trouble is, partisans don't want to believe the person on their ticket is a crook, so they accuse the media of fabrication. They don't seem to realize if the media made up this stuff about their candidate, we would be sued out of existence, immediately - and we'd deserve it.
So do us a favor. Do this community, this state, the country, and the world a favor. Just this once, forget about party politics and vote for the person least likely to make you vomit when you learn he or she has won the election. If you've paid attention, you know who the bad apples are. Ignore what partisans are saying and do what's right - or you might be sorry later. We all will.
