There are still a few dozen officials in Congress – including the jaw-dropping spectacle calling herself Marjorie Taylor Greene – who claim antifa, Black Lives Matter, or some cadre of liberal pedophiles orchestrated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A few may think the "lizard people" had a hand, or a claw, in the riot.
Forget that President Trump delivered a blistering speech before the riot, and urged others to march with him, even if it can be argued that his nearby fans were so dull-witted they misunderstood him. Forget that he and others have continued to claim – without a scintilla of evidence – that Trump was "cheated" out of a second term. And finally, forget the emails, texts and phone calls that point to the source of violence as a small but hard-core band of Trump loyalists.
Here's a query of logic with a solution so simple that Mr. Spock would raise his angular brows in disdain: If leftist miscreants did the deed, why is that group in Congress resisting an investigation that might prove their theory?
The answer is, like the Jack Nicholson character said in the movie "A Few Good Men," they can't handle the truth. And they figure as long as they keep propping up their lies, the base will stay intact, and ignorant. Shame on them for having such a low opinion of voters, even if many of us deserve it.
House Republican leaders say they will oppose a select committee to probe the insurrection, and suggest they might not participate. This makes no sense. Certainly there will be a partisan bent, just as there would be if the Republicans held the reins, rather than Nancy Pelosi. But only by participating can they be privy to all the details, and make their views part of the record.
On Tuesday, Steve Scalise – second in command of the GOP in the House – urged his colleagues to stand against the panel. Scalise, it will be recalled, is one of those most seriously injured a few years back when a left-wing nutjob went after a congressional team of baseball players. How would he feel if someone tried to warp that reality?
This matter will come to a head, and those on the sidelines must decide whether the "blue lives" under threat at the Capitol really "matter," or whether the tattered remnants of the conspiracy theories must remain intact. Are these people going to expect the rest of the country to believe the rioters were just overly enthusiastic tourists, or are they going to acquiesce to the pleas of Capitol police officers who deserve the truth?
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has the power to dispel the heat and go for the light. All he needs to do is appoint trusted, sensible folks to that committee – public servants who care more about honesty and integrity than clinging to their jobs. Taylor Green and Jim Jordan – who is accused of turning a blind eye on the sexual assault of wrestlers at Ohio State University while he was assistant coach – should be shoved as far away from the proceedings as possible. And Matt Gaetz should be dispatched to the Arctic Circle, but he's another story.
Republicans understandably want to move on from this sordid chapter in history; so does everyone else. But that can't happen until the book is fully read, and comprehended. If Senate Republicans had voted for an independent commission, the threat of partisanship wouldn't be as high, but this is where the foot-dragging has brought them.
There are many decent Republicans – real patriots waiting to replace those who deserve to be taken out with the trash. It will require intestinal fortitude, as seen in statesmen like Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney. Loyalty must be to the U.S. Constitution, and not Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi or any other human.
