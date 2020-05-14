Earlier this week, local law enforcement officials confirmed that the number of traffic incidents and crashes has increased since the city of Tahlequah began its reopening process.
The officers weren't really telling us anything we didn't already know, because we've witnessed it ourselves, and so have readers. Nearly a dozen people have called the Tahlequah Daily Press to complain about erratic or impatient drivers, either running them off the road or almost causing head-on collisions. It also happened to two of our staff members - one of whom got a description of the aggressor's vehicle, along with a license plate number.
As usual, a commenter on the TDP Facebook page accused us of using the headline of this uptick in bad driving to grab eyeballs, and said the Tulsa media were doing that, too. It's an odd statement, because the media are only reporting what law enforcement officials are saying - and it seems to be a statewide trend. We tend to believe the law enforcement officers, instead of the curmudgeons who want to dismiss the data as "fake news." (It should be noted the individual who made that comment added that the newspaper should be reporting on the successes of school graduates - which, oddly enough, we had just done in the previous post with the announcement of Tahlequah High School's top 3 percent of the Class of 2020. He must've missed that.)
Law enforcement officials don't need any more work on their hands than they already have, and they can't be chasing down every purportedly bad driver. But if they get reports of repeat offenders from the public, they can certainly track these drivers down and warn them to slow down, pay attention to signs, and obey traffic laws.
A lot of Cherokee Countians are going "stir crazy" right now. Many of us have been cooped up in our homes for a couple of months. Others have been going to work, but hardly anywhere else, except maybe to the grocery store or to fill up the gas tank. And now, many of these people may be going a little overboard in their haste to get back to life as they know it.
But "life as they know it" may never return, exactly - and even if it does, it won't for some time. That may be frustrating to many of us, but it's not an excuse to break the law or endanger other people's lives. Ironically, many insurance companies rebated their customers because with fewer people on the roads over the past couple of months, there were fewer crashes. If drivers are going to return to or worsen their own poor habits, they can't complain when, paradoxically, auto insurance rates go up higher than they were before. And they were already way too high, thanks to those same people.
Just because Tahlequah is trying to return to some semblance of normalcy doesn't mean local drivers have to add "road rage" to their set of bad behaviors. COVID-19 hasn't killed many of us - not yet, anyway. Let's not let our tendencies behind the wheel take out more of us than the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.