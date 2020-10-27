Reports of voter intimidation at the polls aren't something the Daily Press gets much of. This year, though, it may be different.
A handful of local residents say they've been approached and threatened if they don't vote a certain way. In each case, we tell them they need to file a report with the Tahlequah Police Department or Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, depending on where they got the threat and where they reside. Maybe doing both would be helpful.
Two people have also told us a certain candidate for office is behind a "mild campaign" of regional intimidation tactics, which may include a bit of harassment during Kneel at Noon protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Unfortunately, without proof, neither TDP nor any other media outlet with any respectability would make that allegation. It could just as easily be said that an opponent is "planting" that information to get the targeted candidate in trouble.
Attacks on opponents have always been part and parcel of politics. And some campaign workers have always gotten carried away to the extent that they seem aggressive when pushing their guy or gal. It's only in recent years - in this area, anyway - that bullying seems to become the norm. We won't cast blame for this trend, but we don't have to. Anyone who's been keeping up with current events knows what's going on.
The fact remains that voter intimidation is illegal. As reported last weekend in the TDP, the only people allowed in the election enclosure are voters and precinct officials. President Trump may have suggested citizens stage themselves at polling places to watch for misbehavior or evidence of cheating, but such an act constitutes intimidation. After all, such "poll watchers" have no way of determining who votes for whom at the ballot box. Indeed, voters aren't even supposed to disclose that information, although later, many of us do.
People can get permission to serve as watchers. The Carter Center has gotten involved in elections around the world where cheating has been the norm. And electioneering per se is illegal, so wearing clothing or other garb with slogans supporting candidates or issues at the polling place can get a voter in hot water.
Voter fraud may indeed happen, but it won't be in the way some people seem to believe. It certainly won't be at the hands of election and precinct officials - especially not in Oklahoma, which surprisingly is at the top of the list in terms of election systems. The fraud would involve the refusal of a candidate to accept defeat, and his or her attempts to use packed courts or other shady means of either keeping an office, or getting into it. The wrench in the works: Some are troubled that, because registration rolls are public record, in the future, voters may face some real discrimination, based on their party membership. That's a real fear, based on the dozens of reports we've received of miscreants ripping up campaign signs from yards.
All that aside, anyone who feels threatened in any way when casting a ballot should immediately contact law enforcement authorities. Snapping a photo of the person on a smartphone would be helpful in identifying the perpetrator. Voting is our constitutionally guaranteed right, and each and every one of us should be able to exercise that right without being bullied.
Remember, you can say what you want to anyone who asks, but no one but you has to know who got your vote.
