Cherokee County is known for several positive aspects. For one, its eclectic arts community draws talent from all over. And for another, big-hearted folks do whatever they can to help their less fortunate neighbors.
But there are negative traits as well, and two of the worst can be lumped under a single heading: dumping. One involves the improper disposal of unwanted trash, and the other, living creatures who are given that status by the miscreants who throw them away.
If it weren't for the Humane Society of Cherokee County, there would be far more starving animals roaming local streets and country roads, and far more dead ones hit by passing vehicles. But despite protracted educational campaigns undertaken by the Humane Society, the local media and other entities, ruthless individuals continue to kick to the curb pets for which they no longer have use.
Many local residents have seen drivers toss out paper bags, and when they noticed the bags were moving, they peered in to find a kitten or two. Three or four reports over the past two years came from travelers along State Highway 10, who watched a driver slow down, and then a passenger opened the door and pushed a dog out onto the road. In at least one case, the poor animal ran for as long as it could to keep up with the owner who abandoned it - until it finally turned back, confused and sad.
Anyone who wouldn't hesitate to throw away a dog or cat would be even more cavalier about dumping a couch or other garbage onto the side of the road. Last week, District 2 Cherokee County Commissioner Mike Brown expressed frustration with this habit, because the people who do it know very well they have legal means of getting rid of their garbage. Trash services can be hired for a fairly low rate, the county's three transfer stations take trash for reasonable fees, and free dump days are often held.
Nalley Road is a well-known "wildcat dump" site. As TDP reported, the steep hollow on the side of the road is cluttered with unsightly piles of debris - including moldy couches, rat-infested mattresses, discarded barbecue grills, rotten roof shingles, filthy and torn clothing, carpet rolls, plastic wrappings and more. Among the items are leaky car batteries, which can damage the groundwater.
These people aren't just lazy; they are cruel, and they don't care about their neighbors, or for that matter, themselves. And they're not going to change, without legal ramifications. That's just the remedy the rest of us should be looking for.
Law enforcement officials are disheartened, but if all goes well, the county will again be able to hire a "trash cop" to mete out the punitive measures the litterers deserve. In the meantime, area residents who observe the dumping of garbage where it isn't supposed to be, or animals at any location, should try to get a license plate number of the perpetrator, and call the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Everyone must do his or her part to keep the area clean, and to make sure animals aren't abused. The least we can do is report the offenders.
