Even though progressives have become a frustrated lot in Oklahoma politics, given what's been going on at the national level, it may be tempting for them to feel relief - if only for the moment - that this state is solidly red.
At least no rootin', tootin' cowboy governor from Texas is accusing Oklahoma of fraudulent voting, or demeaning our election process and officials on both sides of the political aisle with claims of malfeasance. Oklahoma is not the focus of rancid tweets from a leader who deems personal loyalty to him is more important than loyalty to the Constitution.
State Attorney General Mike Hunter did join in the lawsuit with our neighbor to the south in trying to toss Democratic ballots from key battleground states. That's very disturbing to states' rights advocates, and raises questions about motive. Does Hunter really believe the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court doesn't know what it's talking about, and that the 2020 presidential election was rife with fraud? Or was he trying to curry favor with President Trump, just in case the incumbent prevails - and in the process, trying to avoid public humiliation Trump is so adept at doling out?
A third option is more likely: Hunter knows that at least for the moment, Oklahoma is as deep red as the crimson on the OU Sooner football jerseys - and when reelection time rolls around, he'd like to have the Trump base on his side. No doubt he's observed that at least one traditional conservative - meaning a person not slavishly devoted to Trump - is exploring a run against Gov. Kevin Stitt, whose cavalier attitude toward the COVID-19 pandemic could get him "primaried."
That's probably also the case for Cherokee County's three Republican House representatives - Chris Sneed, David Hardin and Bob Ed Culver - who were among those signing a letter approving Hunter's action. They, like Hunter, have a right to their opinion, along with the right to question the validity of the election. Their reasons for believing Oklahoma should intervene in the election processes of other states are their own, but we hope they didn't feel pressured in some way by House leaders to jump on the bandwagon.
It's clear many Democrats here and elsewhere in Oklahoma voted for Trump - unless, that is, someone wants to claim Oklahoma's election process is corrupt, as is being claimed in "blue" states. But the assertion that blue states used illegal means to push Joe Biden over the edge doesn't make much sense, because if that were the case, why did they allow the Senate to remain under GOP control, and the GOP to gain seats in the U.S. House?
Cherokee County residents should be able to hope and trust that Hunter and our three local representatives will ultimately accept the election results and resist any temptation to divide voters in the way it occurred at the national level. As of last month, there were still nearly 12,400 registered Democrats in this county, and it's a safe bet that they - plus the 3,930 independents and 205 Libertarians - expect to be represented at the statehouse as well as the 9,731 Republicans.
Healing can start at the local level, and it should. But that can only happen when politicians are willing to gracefully and publicly concede defeat, and put the entire body of constituents over the wants and needs of the few - or the one.
