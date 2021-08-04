Conspiracy theorists are losing their grip, because they can't explain why the media, health care professionals, or some elected officials – both Republican and Democrat – are urging the public to commit mass suicide by getting vaccinated.
Students of history recall how societies have disintegrated through misinformation and propaganda designed to instill terror. They know how the drumbeat of lies and fear-mongering enabled nefarious groups to take over governments. Those who seized power and began oppressing the people were never journalists, doctors, professors, scientists, musicians, actors, or anyone else interested in speaking the truth, protecting citizens, and using their skills to enrich humanity. They were tyrannical, hate-filled monsters aiming to enslave or eliminate all who opposed them.
State GOP Party Chairman John Bennett was in Cherokee County Tuesday night, Aug. 2, and he pushed a bevy of whoppers. Some argue his talking points don't merit printing, because the Fourth Estate is about truth, and giving ink to falsehood can grant legitimacy. Others say the public – especially area Republicans – have a right to know what their leaders are up to. The same standard should apply to Democratic leaders, although ultra-conservatives claim the media gives them a pass. Current headlines beg to differ, since they describe the scandal surrounding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, along with calls of party leaders for his head on the proverbial platter.
Bennett may get a pass, although a handful of area Republicans have expressed concern about his fiction that school boards, city councils and other "local" groups are peopled with "communists." He peddles the outrageous claim that the unvaccinated are treated like Jews during the Holocaust. He says the CDC admitted the COVID vaccination has killed more than the virus itself; that's easily refuted. He insists people are going door to door, forcing citizens to take shots. Why hasn't anyone called the newspaper, City Hall, the health department – or better yet, the cops – to report this invasion of privacy?
Bennett has his fans, one of whom challenged the newspaper to "prove" what he says isn't true. That's circular logic fallacy, but it's also irrational: It's like being told, "Prove God doesn't exist!" We can't, but neither can we prove he doesn't. Bennett's claims are readily disproved, but loyalists won't accept the legitimate sources that discredit him.
This is the same fellow who called Islam a "cancer in our nation that needs to be cut out" when he was in the Legislature, and thus helped ram through a measure to prevent Oklahoma from adopting Sharia law. Since the First Amendment enshrines the separation of church and state, this unnecessary bill was a blatant play on bigotries and fears of those who aren't familiar with the Constitution. He also backed claims of presidential election fraud in 2020; suggested on social media that Hillary Clinton be executed; wanted to oust any Republicans in Congress who called for a probe into the Jan. 6 riot; and has fomented violence against anyone who disagrees with him.
Bennett's supporters should ask themselves this question: What's in it for journalists, health care professionals, or "liberal" politicians pushing the supposedly deadly vaccine? If everyone who gets the shots dies, who will read or advertise in newspapers? Who will vote for liberal politicians? Who will hospitals and doctors bill for services, since the dead can no longer be served?
Answers won't be forthcoming from Bennett. He cannot be held accountable by the watchdogs enshrined in the Constitution by the Framers, since he won't give interviews to the media. His reason is that "the media lacks intellectual honesty"; however, he seems to be the one lacking that quality.
Oklahoma Republicans deserve better. Let's hope they get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.