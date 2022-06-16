A handful of readers have lately asked why the Tahlequah Daily Press devotes so much ink to covering the Cherokee Nation. After all, they reminded us, not everyone here is Cherokee - and there are members of other tribes living here as well.
It's a fair point, but the answer is self-evident: Tahlequah is the capital of the Cherokee Nation, the largest Indigenous tribe in the country. That means anything that happens with this sovereign nation is "news." And since TDP is located in its back yard, we cover the tribe for our sister newspapers across the eastern half of the U.S.
There's also the fact that while 51.5% of the population here is "white only," more than a third - 36.4% - is either American Indian or Alaska Native. And by far the largest number of that group are Cherokee. Rounding out the demographic are Black, 1.4%; Asian, 1%; Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, .1%; Hispanic or Latino, 7.3%; and two or more races, 9.6%.
It is believed that a larger number of TDP readers are Native than are in the population at-large, which is no surprise. Indigenous peoples, especially the Cherokees, have always placed a premium on literacy and education. And our online analytics show most of the Cherokee Nation news stories garner enough clicks to put them at the top of our daily "most popular" list.
It must be pointed out that most of what TDP publishes in terms of CN news comes from the tribe itself. As CN has grown, so has its need for an expanded communications team, and CN has an excellent and productive one. TDP tends to run every press release it receives from the tribe. The same is true for Northeastern State University, which also has a communications department charged with disseminating information about the institution.
The fact that TDP publishes these press releases is not an indication that we acquiesce to demands for "newshole." In fact, we publish almost every press release we receive, whether it be from a church, a local club, a school, a political party, an individual, or even a business. We draw the line on material that is obviously commercial in nature and thus should be paid advertisements. We also reject items that contain potentially libelous material or serve no purpose other than to denigrate a person or group, rather than impart news our readers can use. Fortunately, those types of submissions are few and far between.
But one contributor's assertion that TDP should give more space to resources for non-Indians can't be dismissed. It's true that most state government agencies have been trimmed to the bone by the people who have occupied the statehouse over the years. Public relations directors are now few and far between, and sources who might answer relevant questions are so busy it's tough to get through to them. Still, TDP should do everything it can to help bridge that gap to help local residents track down the resources they need.
News Editor Sara Serrano will be working on a series next week, and she'll be tracking down some of this information. Anyone who has any information about unique or valuable programs in housing, banking, education, employment, family matters, food, or anything else should email her at sserrano@tahlequahdailypress.com. These should be resources that don't require a CDIB card or tribal membership.
We're here to serve, and we appreciate your suggestions - and your help.
