Anyone who believes Rupert Murdoch exists to nobly serve the American public with honesty, charity, justice, and a zeal for the First Amendment should sell everything and join the group in Dallas awaiting the return of John F. Kennedy Jr., because both are equally implausible.
Murdoch is a very wealthy man, and cannot be faulted for using "the American Way" to get where he is today. But either he doesn't understand that with freedom of speech and the press comes the responsibility to tell the truth, or he doesn't care. And since he's a brilliant man, the safe bet is on the latter.
It is incumbent upon all news media - whether they are TV or radio stations, newspapers or online publications - to maintain objectivity, and to try to tell both sides of a story. When an opinion is presented, it should be labeled as such, and while most newspapers do that, it's not always the case with broadcast news. Talking heads, striving to fill air time, wax philosophical and spout opinions people don't want to hear - unless they agree with the opinions. That's why the broadcast media has become so partisan, both in presentation and in audience.
It's sometimes hard to tell what Mr. Murdoch really thinks about issues, but it doesn't matter. He has become a tycoon by targeting a certain niche audience. So even though he openly denounces "Trumpism," what he allows on his networks and print products tells a different tale. Therefore, any of his traits perceived as "flaws" by the base - like the occasional "liberal" viewpoint - can be ignored, or at least forgiven.
But Murdoch himself is hardly a key element in the success of Fox. What matters to viewers is the outrageous - and often categorically false - rhetoric spewed by talking heads like Tucker Carlson. The free reign given that opinionated anchor has led to the resignation of decent journalists among the Fox crew, because they understood that "objectivity" cannot mean allowing outright lies to be floated as "alternative facts." Facts are just that; there is no "alternative" to truth, no variation on a theme. On certain topics, there is no in between, and it's disingenuous and highly unethical to pretend otherwise.
It's disconcerting - "frightening" would be a better word - that a certain segment of the public has eschewed legitimate conservative philosophy in favor of mean-spirited and dangerous fantasy rooted in hate and bigotry. That's especially true in a country like this one that values its Second Amendment as well as its First, because here's another truth: Not all Americans could or would use guns to defend themselves against the onslaught of tyranny. And don't worry about Murdoch; if and when that fateful day comes, he has a variety of places to hunker down until the storm passes.
Fox suggests that allowing falsehood to proliferate is "respecting the viewer," but precisely the opposite is true; the network and its leaders operate on the assumption that its viewers are too stupid to know fact from fiction. They're actually depending on it.
However one may agree with his opinions, no discerning person should confuse the segment of Fox News controlled by Carlson and his ilk with actual "news." It is nothing more than opinion masquerading as fact, and there are many other networks just like it, both left and right. Since truth is not a guiding light for what they air, these media are just sources of entertainment, even if they pretend to be something else.
