Every election cycle, the question comes up: Is the Tahlequah Daily Press going to endorse candidates? Readers ask, and so do candidates themselves. Except on rare occasions, the answer is no. And it's almost always going to be "no" when the race pits one Cherokee County resident against another. All local endorsements do is divide the community.
TDP has, for years, rejected letters to the editor that praised or criticized candidates in the weeks before the election. Such letters are serve politicians far more than they do readers, who find them suspect. And we've always wondered why, if a politician is doing such a good or bad job that it's worth pointing out, why can't supporters and detractors write letters before the last weeks of the campaign? There's also the problem with people who "count" letters, and call to complain that whereas Candidate A was praised in 18 letters, Candidate B only got 17.
It's not a newspaper's job to grant politicians, businesses and organizations with "fluff" rather than news, though that sometimes happens, because papers promote their communities at-large. But they still have to pay the bills, and that's becoming more challenging as time rolls on. This election cycle, however, TDP said we would publish, "on a limited basis," letters about candidates. To date, all we've received have been published. Given deadlines and planning requirements, no more letters can be published, though they may go online.
Though TDP will not endorse, some columnists will. TDP doesn't necessarily share their opinions. But while we won't tell voters whom to cast ballots for, we will say the biggest red flag for the media is responsiveness. We've repeatedly said candidates who refuse to answer questions from the media or general public do not deserve votes. It seems obvious they either know so little about the issues that they would embarrass themselves, or they have something to hide. Either way, they're not fit to serve.
TDP has often been asked why we don't seek comment from certain individuals, and not just politicians. The truth is, we almost always do try to contact anyone germane to the topic, but some do not return phone calls. Maybe, due to unfounded rumors, they have a misconception about TDP's beliefs or intent, but misrepresenting a source could be inviting a lawsuit. Maybe they're too busy. And in the run-up to an election, we don't always talk to candidates for generic stories, nor do we call their opponents.
Oftentimes, people do return calls after our deadline. So when we say calls and emails weren't returned by press time, we mean it. Examples of high-profile people who ALWAYS respond to TDP are school superintendents Tanya Jones and Vol Woods; OSU Extension educators Heather Winn and Jodie Parolini; elected officials Dewayne Pemberton and Bob Ed Culver, both Republicans; and Democratic Party leader Yolette Ross. Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes usually responds, but he's a busy chiropractor. Republican Party officers rarely, if ever, return calls and emails, nor does Congressman Markwayne Mullin, although TDP had a great working relationship with all his predecessors since the 1970s. On the other hand, Julie Culver sends regular press releases to TDP about local GOP activities, and Democrats seldom do. A few old-line Dems have accused us of "favoring" Julie, probably because TDP had a close relationship with her late father-in-law well before he was in the Legislature.
While we won't tell you whom to choose, we will tell you not to choose someone who doesn't care enough about you to answer questions the media pose on your behalf. A quick internet search will tell you all you need to know.
