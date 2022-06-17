Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin’s decision to reassess his executive order to remove Oklahoma state flags from tribal property was a prudent one, but not for the reasons some people think.
Objective observers might assume Hoskin set the flag order to thumb his nose Gov. Kevin Stitt. Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s MGirt v. Oklahoma ruling, Stitt has repeatedly asserted that the decision undermines state's rights and poses a hazard to all Oklahomans. Hoskin, like justice Neil Gorsuch, views it as a long overdue acknowledgment of tribal sovereignty. Returning prosecution of criminal cases on the 14-county reservation required a learning curve and a hiring spree, but the Cherokee Nation has made remarkable strides in reorganizing its once robust justice system.
Stitt's attitude is even more of an affront to some Cherokees, given that he claims citizenship. He’s not the only politician – or would-be politician – in this category. A few have held up their CDIB cards as banners in their right hands, while a knife sharpened for the tribal back is held in the left hands. Some tribal members and officials, while benefiting from the generosity and trust of their people, have called McGirt "treasonous." On the other hand, extreme fealty to the state of Oklahoma in the midst of a sovereign nation could be deemed treasonous to that nation by certain standards.
Before McGirt, most Oklahomans understood that, by definition, Cherokee Nation was sovereign, but they didn’t understand the definition itself. Accepting the notion hat the tribe had the authority to govern itself outside the purview of the state, and under the federal umbrella, was one thing in theory, but McGirt brought home a reality many didn’t expect. It offered the opportunity for a chasm to develop between state and tribe. From the start, Hoskin insisted that didn’t have to be the case, but the state began forcing the CN's hand. It’s a little wonder, then, that tribal officials would work to remind everyone else of, as Hoskin has put it, “what we have always known.” From that standpoint, his move to fly the tribal and federal flags, and not necessarily the Oklahoma one, makes sense.
But there was a backlash, and Hoskin respected it and acted upon it. He did so for the right reason, although the subtle distinction will escape many who oppose sovereignty and resent Cherokee Nation’s successes. Apparently the chief reasoned that now is not the time to bring a symbolic piece of cloth into the fray. Since many Americans seem to believe loyalties should lie with the U.S. flag and National Anthem rather than the unique and precious Constitution, it's likely they would view the state flag through the same distorted lens.
The Hoskin administration had every right to remove the state flag, and make a bold assertion of sovereignty in relation to the state, and acknowledgment of its inextricable link to the U.S. But in light of today's toxic political climate, the timing may not have been the best. Allowing the original order to stand would give more air to naysayers who incessantly blow dog whistles for the "base."
A follower on the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page made this observation: “What I see is a leader who made a a choice and saw that it wasn’t supported among his constituents and thus undid and admitted he was wrong.” But for those who may have missed the subtle undercurrent, verbs are important here.
TDP originally used the verb “rescinded” to describe Hoskin's action. Since his order allowed flying of the Oklahoma flag with permission of tribal administration – both his and those of chiefs to follow – he did not retract anything. He simply acted on his prerogative to give sanction, and it was the best choice.
