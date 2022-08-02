Many years ago, a local resident who had recently relocated from California made the observation that Tahlequah was "a mean little town." Most folks may have shrugged off that designation at the time, but in today's climate, they might not be so sure.
What has happened to the spirit of community that once held Tahlequah together like glue? Sure, it's still alive in some quarters, but in others, not so much.
Monday night's Tahlequah City Council meeting became a little lively, when the board was being asked to approve rezoning for the old Reasor's store on the corner of Choctaw and College. The Planning and Zoning Commission – consisting of Michael Torkelson, Robert Batson, Ryan Cannonie and Suzanne Myers – had earlier voted to allow the zoning change from C-1 to C-2. (Armando Duke has been added to the board.) The request was made on behalf of Tommy Gay, who wanted to use the building for 4G welding.
That decision set in motion a series of lobbying efforts on both sides. A local Realtor got a petition going in support of the zoning change, and meanwhile, folks involved in the historical and cultural arm of the community rallied against it. They were worried how a welding supply house might affect the primarily residential area, which prominently include the Thompson House and French House, the latter of which – as we reported earlier – is undergoing renovation.
The City Council voted to reject the rezoning, and the unanimous decision caught many observers off-guard. For some, the matter was laid to rest, at least temporarily, with some of those on either side reaching across the aisle with olive branches and "no hard feelings" comments on social media. That wasn't the case across the board, however. Some expressed dismay that the Daily Press had urged anyone who cared about the issue to attend the City Council meeting. Others rather strongly suggested that the newspaper should come down on the side of the business owner, or there might be consequences.
Here's the side we're coming down on: Those who were affected by this decision should stop attacking their opponents, even if they feel those folks were spreading misinformation. Taking punitive action against well-meaning individuals who have different viewpoints about what's best for Tahlequah, even if it's legal, is petty and puerile. And uttering public threats is the type of behavior that, while it's been exhibited in recent years by certain high-profile politicians, is not a depth to which small-town folks should stoop.
We may not have heard the last of this, but one thing's for certain: In such situations, observers must decide whether the parties involved are more interested in improving life for all of Tahlequah, or in improving the size of their own bank accounts. Sometimes the difference is subtle. Growth is imperative if Tahlequah is to succeed beyond its current level, and listening to people who have the foresight to make that happen is always imperative.
