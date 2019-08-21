Police officers are human like the rest of us, and they can make mistakes. But some people would say New York officer Daniel Pantaleo's error was so serious that he got what he deserved.
New York Police Department Commissioner James P. O'Neill on Monday said that a disciplinary judge had recommended Pantaleo be fired. And although the officer's union said it will seek to reverse the decision, it should probably be allowed to stand – for humanitarian and practical reasons, and because members of the public across the country should be able to trust law enforcement officers.
Pantaleo is the cop who was videoed five years ago with a chokehold on Eric Garner that resulted in the suspect's death. Garner had repeatedly gasped, "I can't breathe! I can't breathe!" but Pantaleo wouldn't release him. And while Garner may have mouthed off at the officers, he wasn't committing a violent crime; he was just selling loose cigarettes on the sidewalk. Garner was black, and his dying words became a central element of the Black Lives Matter movement, which is admittedly as controversial on some quarters as Pantaleo's behavior is in others.
Garner should not have resisted arrest; no one should. In extremely tense situations, either an officer or a suspect may take action that could escalate into injury or even death. But despite Pantaleo's denials, O'Neill said it was clear that while he initially restrained Garner in the proper fashion, he ultimately switched to a chokehold banned by the NYPD, if not by law.
That's the reason Pantaleo needs to find another career – that, and the fact that he apparently fibbed about it. Most officers and other people of goodwill who make mistakes will own up and apologize. Pantaleo did express some regret, but he has yet to make the type of admission that could start the healing process. Even in the face of sincere mea culpas, there are some who will never forgive – but Pantaleo should at least try.
Officer-involved shootings and other questionable behavior will always spark outrage among segments of the population, and allegations about motives will inevitably arise. In Cherokee County, over the past few decades, there have been a few officer-involved shootings – fortunately, very few, and in most cases, the officer was left with no alternative.
Local officers are far more likely to employ a Taser than a gun or other physical means that could result in death; this has been the repeatedly stated policy of Police Chief Nate King. And since the vast majority of local residents are either white or Native, and the same is true of all law enforcement agencies, race isn't generally a factor, as it was in the NYC case.
Law enforcement officers everywhere have pledged to "protect and serve," and the vast majority do just that. They are heroes who risk their own lives to save others, and they have helped many miscreants straighten out their lives. Most volunteer in other capacities and are a greater part of the community than their roles behind their badge might suggest.
The law enforcement profession is among the most noble, and wearing the badge is an honor. Only when a cop has proved himself unworthy should he take another path.
