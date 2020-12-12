It's increasingly apparent that a number of Americans - perhaps a majority - need a course in basic civics, plus pocket copies of the Constitution. It's equally obvious many citizens do not value a free press or the free exchange of ideas - unless, that is, they like what they see and hear.
With President Donald Trump's constant drumbeat against "fake news," it's understandable that the trust once placed in the Fourth Estate has eroded - at least, at the national level. Oftentimes, when followers on the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook timeline disparage "the media," they hasten to add, "We don't mean the local press." Unfortunately, this is one of those "guilt by association" situations, no matter how much the naysayers may deny it.
Accuracy is critical. Credible media outlets will always correct their errors, and while they may express viewpoints, they should make a clear distinction between opinion and fact. They should also offer a wide selection of opinions on their commentary pages and talk shows, as a service to readers, viewers and listeners.
The public should also understand the value of a free press, and the importance of the flow of information to which everyone is entitled. Just because that information may be deemed offensive or alarming doesn't mean it shouldn't be published or broadcast. Imagine what would happen if lawmakers found a way to cut off the spigot, and began limiting access to information. We wouldn't know what politicians were engaged in malfeasance, what neighbors may be a threat to our lives and property, and what's going on in general in our communities.
Why are more people concerned with their "right" to eschew masks during a pandemic, but are apathetic when it comes to open meetings and records? Would they prefer to bury their heads in the sand and remain in the dark, as long as the lower half of their faces don't suffer the indignity of a covering? If proof of the sentiment is needed, last week, a couple of readers took TDP to task for publishing a story about a seventh-grader who purportedly threatened to "shoot up the school" if Trump weren't reelected. These readers felt TDP was butting into affairs that were none of our business. Shame on us!
The attitude is disconcerting. We believe this is information to which the public is entitled. So did school administrators and the local law enforcement community, or they might have tried to suppress it. Opponents of accessibility might want to ask themselves whether they would want to know if that happened at a school their children were attending. They also might want to recognize that releasing information is not the same as rendering judgment on the boy, who may or may not have been serious, and who may or may not have mental issues. That's for the law enforcement and medical communities to decide.
"Freedom fighters" who cherish guns, and champion the "right" to go mask-free, ought to concern themselves with a more important liberty: the right to information, gleaned through open meetings and records. That transparency sometimes embarrasses, hurts, and appalls, but without it, America would be no better than communist Russia or fascist Germany. We wouldn't know when to expect the knock on our doors signaling the purge has begun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.