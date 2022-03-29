What are we to make of the dust-up between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Academy Awards? Based on TDP's recent poll of readers, it would be easy to assume that, if the entire country views the Oscars the same way locals do, the producers needed to do something to create interest.
If that’s the case, it worked. But discussions on social media and community gatherings only generated the same kind of heat that lit up the stage Sunday night. And predictably, the disagreements were peppered with misogyny and racism.
There was the suggestion that, with merely a look, Jada Pinkett Smith inspired her husband to stomp up to the stage and smack Rock across the face, “merely” for making a joke at her expense. In certain unabashedly bigoted quarters, statements were made indicating this is exactly what we could expect from people of color. Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson may have weighed in already with one of these implications, but we can’t be sure, since most newspaper readers – or employees – don’t watch those talking heads.
It’s typical of the times that people are squaring off on who was right and who was wrong in this scenario. It seems that for the past few years, hate and anger are so pervasive in the U.S. population that friends will argue over the placement of Twinkies on a store’s impulse-buy rack. Political turmoil is clearly to blame, but which side one blames depends entirely on party registration and personal philosophy, not common sense. And any incident, whether newsworthy or not, is met with an attitude of hysteria — and usually hypocrisy.
That attitude is mirrored by our state Legislature. That group of people passes laws to “protect” Oklahoma children from rampaging coyotes by indiscriminately blowing them away, but seems to miss the fact that more gun-toting psychopaths kill children than comparatively timid canids. And although the subject of transgender athletes is complicated and certainly merits thoughtful discussion, laws to “protect” girls from “predatory” trans folks are just as stupid as the ever-present bathroom brouhaha. People who need to relieve themselves are rarely concerned about who’s in the next stall.
Both Rock and Smith were wrong, as both have now acknowledged. While some people might be able to amicably tolerate jokes about an autoimmune condition that causes them to lose their hair, others are more sensitive. Most comedians have “roasted” others in the presence of their targets, and it’s probably safe to assume that Rock, while using poor taste, meant no real harm. And although reacting with violence like Smith did is not acceptable, and it was puerile from a certain standpoint, his defense of his wife might be viewed as noble. Of course, that, too, sparks racially charged comments. Which is worse, the false assertion that “white men don’t do things like that,” or the “logical” conclusion that it’s because they don’t respect their wives enough to defend them from insult?
Perhaps the strangest aspect of this whole affair is that it is causing so much chatter in both a traditional and social media, but that’s only because the media-consuming public wants it that way. Most newspapers functioning the way the founders intended realize there are more serious concerns in the world. Like a war in Ukraine. We would all do well to focus on what really matters.
