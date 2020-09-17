Don Stucky is a local man who retired as a physician from W.W. Hastings Hospital. He attended school at the prestigious Stanford University. He’s a fan of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the "Daily Show." His wife, Janet, was director of the original Arts Council of Tahlequah, and she’s a mover and shaker in the Feed My Sheep project, a coalition of local churches that, pre-pandemic, was feeding hungry people every Thursday.
Don is also on Facebook, and like most people, he occasionally shares a post that’s worth widespread notice. This one came from someone named Spencer Seim. And while it may or may not be original, the message one we should all take to heart – not just now, but always and forever. Marla Saeger, Tahlequah Farmers' Market director, must've thought so, too, since she also shared this meme.
It goes like this: "As the world fights to figure everything out, I’ll be holding doors for strangers, letting people cut in front of me in traffic, saying good morning, keeping babies entertained in grocery lines, stopping to talk to someone who is lonely, tipping generously, waving at police, sharing food, giving children a thumbs up, being patient with sales clerks, smiling at passersby, and buying a stranger a cup of coffee.”
That about covers it. Now, for the reason given by Seim as to why doing this is important, especially in this day and age: “Why? Because I will not stand to live in a world where love is invisible. Join me and showing kindness, understanding, and judging less. Be kind to a stranger, give grace to friends who are having a bad day, be forgiving with yourself. If you can’t find kindness, be kindness.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic burst onto the local scene, there was an initial outpouring of kindness, even from quarters that may have been unexpected. But now, stress has taken hold. Many people continue to be isolated, patience is wearing thin, and the instinct to be hateful is on the rise. This can readily be seen in the refusal of some people to cooperate with authorities on matters that affect us all, while criticizing others who object to the abuse of authority that has killed too many Black men, and more than a few Black women.
Don was one of the first physicians who talked to the Daily Press as the virus began circulating, and other voices joined his. All were concerned about the pandemic, and they also wanted to stress the importance of social distancing and wearing masks. But they did so in a way that made sense, and did so with kindness at the forefront.
TDP has found one medical practitioner, to date, who has a cavalier attitude about COVID-19. While everyone is entitled to an opinion, and most folks try to respect those whose viewpoints differ from theirs, they can also be forgiven for lifting an eyebrow when someone's crusade seems designed to help pad his wallet, rather than promote public health.
The one good thing about bad behavior is that it lets the rest of us identify bad players. Until they are ready to settle down and play nicely, the best thing the rest of us can do is kill them with kindness, as the meme suggests. And if that doesn’t work, others can marginalize them. We must resist the temptation to let hubris overtake us.
