Funny how certain people who holler to high heaven about the brazen behavior of "activists" always fit into that category themselves, when it comes to pushing their personal agendas.
Nowhere is that more glaring than among the crusaders who want to force their Christian faith down the throats of everyone else. But it's not just Christianity in general; it's their own brand of the religion, which doesn't necessary jibe with the beliefs of other Christians. These are the same folks who claim God was taken out of public schools by the U.S. Supreme Court's Engel v. Vitale ruling in 1962. The Christian activists bemoan this fallacy on social media, and insist that if God were returned to the classroom, all would be right with the world.
Trouble is, they're wrong on several counts, and their claims are offensive to anyone interested in facts. First, the ruling didn't take God out of public schools; it merely said an employee or student could not be coerced by the school district to participate in any faith-based activity, such as religious speech or prayers. But it never stripped the right to personal prayer, nor did it prohibit student-led prayer sessions or meetings of religious groups at schools. Second, most of these prevaricators didn't begin trying to foist their version of the deity onto the public until well after the ruling was issued. Did it take them that long to notice the ruling, or are they listening to "false prophets" with questionable motives?
The recent Court ruling favoring the football coach who was kneeling at midfield to pray before games has reopened this particular can of worms, and has given rise to triumphant crowing by those prevaricators. Given the constraints of the Engle ruling, the justices viewed the coach's prayers as a manifestation of his right to practice religion as he choose. But the ruling is controversial because many young athletes join him on the gridiron, which is also their right. But what if some of those kids feel peer pressure - or worse yet, coach pressure - to kneel with the rest of the team? What if a coach held a grudge and benched a student who refused to pray, or if other evangelical students bullied the nonpraying ones? Wouldn't that have an effect on the liberty of students of different faith traditions, or of no faith at all?
Some of the zealots don't understand that they cannot force everyone else to share their beliefs. They would have America return to the medieval days when "heretics" were converted at the point of a sword. They don't realize that saying you believe is one thing; actually believing is another. Their aggressive campaign against those who disagree with them is only going to drive many people further away from God - which by extension means fewer people will be around to pass the plate.
Those who claim prayer has been banned from schools are liars, and they should be outed as such. And those who believe Jesus Christ would approve of their behavior need to check out Matthew 6:5-9: "And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you. And when you pray, do not keep on babbling like pagans, for they think they will be heard because of their many words. Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him."
Maybe the victorious coach should read that passage, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.