Candidates for Cherokee Nation and Tahlequah city offices are already gearing up to run for office, and if word on the street is reliable, some of the races will be very interesting, and high-profile.
That means the Tahlequah Daily Press has begun accepting candidate announcements for these elections. This is a one-time opportunity for candidates to stand in the spotlight, where a few thousand newspaper readers, nearly 3,900 Twitter followers, over 35,100 Facebook followers and countless online readers can get a glimpse into their qualifications and personalities. These generally appear on the front page of a print edition, which means Tuesday or Thursday, since the weekend edition usually has too much planned for page 1A, and because of the arguments that tend to erupt over this particular edition.
There are a few stipulations and some submission rules, and to get the most benefit, it's important that candidates adhere to them.
1. If the announcement is made first in another medium, it is not eligible for the TDP front page, but can run inside the paper. This is an extremely important rule. The front page of any paper is reserved for "fresh" news, and items that have already appeared elsewhere are considered "old news" and therefore don't really have a place on a front page.
2. We only run one front-page announcement per edition, and this is to give each candidate exclusive attention. Occasionally we might run a second announcement on an inside page, including in the weekend paper, with permission from the editor. At a tribal candidate's request, we will run an announcement on the Tribal page in the weekend edition, if it hasn't been published elsewhere.
3. We try to honor requests for specific publication dates, but since most candidates prefer they run in print editions, it would have to be a Tuesday or Thursday. We will honor front-page requests for the Wednesday or Friday editions, but they are digital only.
4. For the city in 2023, Wards 3 and 4, and mayor are up for re-election, so we'll take announcements from these candidates. Tribal offices up for grabs are chief, deputy chief, Tribal Council Districts 1, 3, 6, 8, 12, 13, 14 and one at-large seat. We will only publish in the paper those candidate announcements for which Cherokee or Adair County residents can cast a ballot, though upon request, we may put others on our website.
5. Announcements must be turned in by the candidates themselves. We do not write them,and they must be written in third-person format, as is proper for a press release. We require a photo of the candidate with every announcement. We do not allow attacks on opponents, but rather ask the candidates to present their own qualifications. We edit for clarity, grammar, spelling, punctuation and to eliminate potentially libelous content.
6. Announcements cannot exceed 500 words, so we recommend running them through an online word counter before submitting, and they must be sent to us at news@tahlequahdailypress.com in text format only. We do not accept PDFs or images. They are always due at 9 a.m. the day before they are to publish.
7. Once the filing period has ended, we will only accept free announcements for between two (city) and five (tribe) business days. Filing period for the city is Dec. 12-14 at the city clerk's office, and the election will be Feb. 14. Candidate packets for the Cherokee Nation are already available at the Election Commission Office, and they must be returned between Feb. 6 and 9, 2023. The general election is June 3.
8. Any candidates who want to discuss advertising or other forms of publicity should contact one of our ad reps, Heather Ruotolo or Joe Mack, during regular business hours. They can offer bundles that will include a number of creative options, including videos.
Good luck, and may the best candidates win!
